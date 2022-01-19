'Dumami bag mo': Chiz Escudero interrupts Heart Evangelista in funny OOTD video

MANILA, Philippines — Manila's favorite fashionista Heart Evangelista has once again made netizens chuckle collectively over a video of her funny interaction with her husband, Sorsogon governor Chiz Escudero. Heart posted the cute video on her Instagram page.

As Heart's putting together an outfit, Chiz interrupted the fashion star, reprimanding her for her seemingly growing number of luxury bags.

"Dumami na naman ‘yang bag mo,” the governor is heard in the video. Heart's facial reaction in response to her husband made the video hilarious.

Chiz reminded Heart of their agreement, that she can only buy a new purse if she would let go of her old ones that do not give her "that spark" anymore.

“Darling, tigil-tigilan na iyan. Aalis ka. Bawas-bawasan. Makakabili ka lang kung nagbenta ka,” he said.

Heart responded to her husband in the video, saying she just moved around her stuff, which makes her bag collection look bigger than it is.

Netizens found the interaction cute, reacting that Heart looked like a child that was reprimanded. Some celebrities also left some comments.

Beauty queen Megan Young left a comment on the post, "“That conversation at the end is exactly what @mikaeldaez tells me about my keyboards and I make the exact same face you do. I felt the level of panic.”

Evangelista is known to share her interactions with her husband Chiz on her YouTube channel. The two have been married for seven years now, after a private wedding ceremony in Balesin in 2015.

