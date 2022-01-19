



















































 
























^


 











 















Fashion and Beauty


'Dumami bag mo': Chiz Escudero interrupts Heart Evangelista in funny OOTD video




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 19, 2022 | 6:03pm
 





'Dumami bag mo': Chiz Escudero interrupts Heart Evangelista in funny OOTD video
Celebrity couple Heart Evangelista and Chiz Escudero 
Heart Evangelista via Instagram




MANILA, Philippines — Manila's favorite fashionista Heart Evangelista has once again made netizens chuckle collectively over a video of her funny interaction with her husband, Sorsogon governor Chiz Escudero. Heart posted the cute video on her Instagram page.


As Heart's putting together an outfit, Chiz interrupted the fashion star, reprimanding her for her seemingly growing number of luxury bags.


"Dumami na naman ‘yang bag mo,” the governor is heard in the video. Heart's facial reaction in response to her husband made the video hilarious. 


Chiz reminded Heart of their agreement, that she can only buy a new purse if she would let go of her old ones that do not give her "that spark" anymore.


 








 


“Darling, tigil-tigilan na iyan. Aalis ka. Bawas-bawasan. Makakabili ka lang kung nagbenta ka,” he said.    


Heart responded to her husband in the video, saying she just moved around her stuff, which makes her bag collection look bigger than it is.


Netizens found the interaction cute, reacting that Heart looked like a child that was reprimanded. Some celebrities also left some comments.


Beauty queen Megan Young left a comment on the post, "“That conversation at the end is exactly what @mikaeldaez tells me about my keyboards and I make the exact same face you do. I felt the level of panic.”


Evangelista is known to share her interactions with her husband Chiz on her YouTube channel. The two have been married for seven years now, after a private wedding ceremony in Balesin in 2015. 


RELATED: WATCH: Is fashion an investment? Heart Evangelista weighs in


 
















 



CHIZ ESCUDERO
HEART EVANGELISTA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









Ex-Vogue creative director Andr&eacute; Leon Talley dies at 73







5 hours ago


Ex-Vogue creative director André Leon Talley dies at 73



By Marane A. Plaza |
5 hours ago 


Former Vogue creative director André Leon Talley has died. He was 73.








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Megaworld and Rustan&rsquo;s present Licad in online concert







19 hours ago


Megaworld and Rustan’s present Licad in online concert



By Anna Martelino |
19 hours ago 

 
Welcome love and romance at “Amore: A Post-Valentine Hour with Cecile Licad in New York.” Presented by Megaworld...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Filipino designers are truly world class!







19 hours ago


Filipino designers are truly world class!



By Maurice Arcache |
19 hours ago 


Congratulations to renowned Filipino designers architect William Ti, Budji Layug and Royal Pineda and architect Jason Buensalido...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













The Tiger roars fashionably this new year!







19 hours ago


The Tiger roars fashionably this new year!



By Therese Jamora-Garceau |
19 hours ago 


In honor of the Year of the Tiger, Louis Vuitton created a dreamlike film by director Roman Coppola, where you enter an enchanted...




 



Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Spider-Man wears Prada: Tom Holland is fashion brand's new campaign hero







1 day ago


Spider-Man wears Prada: Tom Holland is fashion brand's new campaign hero



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


“Spider-Man: No Way Home” lead actor Tom Holland is the star of the Spring/Summer 2022 campaign of Italian fashion...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Kim Kardashian to rebrand KKW to SKKN







1 day ago


Kim Kardashian to rebrand KKW to SKKN



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


Reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is rebranding her KKW beauty brand, with a new name called SKKN.








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with