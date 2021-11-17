Remember these 5 tips to get your Christmas shopping done early

As the holidays are fast approaching, and pandemic restrictions are being gradually lifted, the holiday rush might make a comeback this year. We all better be prepared for it by getting our Christmas shopping done early.

MANILA, Philippines — We’ve all had a taste of how insane the holiday rush could be—from heavy traffic to full parking slots to super long lines at the mall and items running out of stock.

“It’s still a month away” you might say, but days during this season are fleeting. Sooner or later you’ll find yourself pressed for time to complete your shopping lists.

So it’s better to be prepared than to be sorry and stressed later. Get your holiday shopping done as early as you can by remembering these five tips:

1. Have a shopping plan

Having a plan might sound like you’re getting a bit “control freak,” but it is more about being strategic and wise with time and resources.

A shopping plan includes the list of people you will be buying gifts for and a determined budget for it. By doing so, you’ll save yourself a lot of time by already having an idea of what to gift to a certain person, instead of just remembering names and their interests when you’re already at the shopping center.

Aside from making sure you don’t forget some inaanak on your list, a shopping plan can also help you track whether you’re still within your budget so you could easily adjust accordingly.

2. Do a quick research

Do yourself a favor by doing a quick online search on the items you’re about to buy.

What do you need to check? Prices, stores and stocks. Who knows, the gift you’re looking for might be available for a more affordable price at a store near you? Or maybe the demand for a gift you have in mind is so high that you have to buy it ASAP?

By doing quick research, you get yourself more options and backup alternatives which will save you time in the long run.

3. Buy bundles

The best gifts are those that come in bundles. Why? Because they’re not only are they budget-friendly but also time-efficient.

Say you need to gift three people with the same interests. Instead of shopping for them individually, there’s a high chance that you would find a readily-bundled gift, which you can separate and give individually.

4. Don’t forget that you can shop online

Some might think that the best holiday finds can only be found at the mall, but actually, many of these items at the mall are also available online!

The advantage of shopping online is that not only do you save yourself from traffic, but you can also skip going back and forth between aisles and enduring long lines at the cashier. Instead, all you need to do is look at their catalog, check out the items and pay for them.

Ultimately, shopping online means you can have your gift shipped right away—easy, fast and no-hassle!

5. Be on the lookout for sales

Keeping in mind dates of big sale is very helpful if you want to make the most out of your shopping budget. On the downside, it could cost you some time to wait for these dates and for stores to fulfill your orders.

But actually, you don’t have to wait for Christmas weekend sales or 12.12 to start shopping for your holiday gifts. Why wait when you can shop as early as 11.11 and still enjoy discounts?

