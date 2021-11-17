



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Shopping Guide

                        
Remember these 5 tips to get your Christmas shopping done early

                        

                        
Jap Tobias - Philstar.com
November 17, 2021 | 5:39pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Remember these 5 tips to get your Christmas shopping done early
As the holidays are fast approaching, and pandemic restrictions are being gradually lifted, the holiday rush might make a comeback this year. We all better be prepared for it by getting our Christmas shopping done early. 
Stock photo

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — We’ve all had a taste of how insane the holiday rush could be—from heavy traffic to full parking slots to super long lines at the mall and items running out of stock. 



As the holidays are fast approaching, and pandemic restrictions are being gradually lifted, the holiday rush might make a comeback this year. We all better be prepared for it by getting our Christmas shopping done early. 



“It’s still a month away” you might say, but days during this season are fleeting. Sooner or later you’ll find yourself pressed for time to complete your shopping lists. 



So it’s better to be prepared than to be sorry and stressed later. Get your holiday shopping done as early as you can by remembering these five tips: 



1. Have a shopping plan






Having a plan might sound like you’re getting a bit “control freak,” but it is more about being strategic and wise with time and resources. 



A shopping plan includes the list of people you will be buying gifts for and a determined budget for it. By doing so, you’ll save yourself a lot of time by already having an idea of what to gift to a certain person, instead of just remembering names and their interests when you’re already at the shopping center.



Aside from making sure you don’t forget some inaanak on your list, a shopping plan can also help you track whether you’re still within your budget so you could easily adjust accordingly.



2. Do a quick research






Do yourself a favor by doing a quick online search on the items you’re about to buy. 



What do you need to check? Prices, stores and stocks. Who knows, the gift you’re looking for might be available for a more affordable price at a store near you? Or maybe the demand for a gift you have in mind is so high that you have to buy it ASAP? 



By doing quick research, you get yourself more options and backup alternatives which will save you time in the long run. 



3. Buy bundles






The best gifts are those that come in bundles. Why? Because they’re not only are they budget-friendly but also time-efficient.



Say you need to gift three people with the same interests. Instead of shopping for them individually, there’s a high chance that you would find a readily-bundled gift, which you can separate and give individually. 



4. Don’t forget that you can shop online






Some might think that the best holiday finds can only be found at the mall, but actually, many of these items at the mall are also available online! 



The advantage of shopping online is that not only do you save yourself from traffic, but you can also skip going back and forth between aisles and enduring long lines at the cashier. Instead, all you need to do is look at their catalog, check out the items and pay for them. 



Ultimately, shopping online means you can have your gift shipped right away—easy, fast and no-hassle!



5. Be on the lookout for sales






Keeping in mind dates of big sale is very helpful if you want to make the most out of your shopping budget. On the downside, it could cost you some time to wait for these dates and for stores to fulfill your orders.



But actually, you don’t have to wait for Christmas weekend sales or 12.12 to start shopping for your holiday gifts. Why wait when you can shop as early as 11.11 and still enjoy discounts? 



Much more, apart from these double-digit date sales, there are already plenty of store promos going on as early as now where you can score your Christmas gifts with big discounts and price cuts—like Savers Appliances Ber Bundle Promos!



Shop smart and save big with #BerBundles



Christmas came early at Savers Appliances as they’re now letting you shop your holiday appliances, gadgets and other home items with great deals and discounts! Here are things to look out for:


                           

                              
                              
                              
                           




Until November 30, you can score multiple bundled items you would love to gift to your very special loved ones this holiday season. Plus these bundles come with free delivery for NCR and Pampanga.



Save yourself from stress and make Christmas gift-giving truly merry with these gifts and discounts from Savers Appliances!


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      APPLIANCES
                                                      CHRISTMAS
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Remember these 5 tips to get your Christmas shopping done early
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Remember these 5 tips to get your Christmas shopping done early


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
We all better be prepared for the comeback of the holiday rush and get our Christmas shopping done early. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Shopping Guide
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Pasko Para Sa Lahat:' Robinsons Department Store welcomes everyone this Christmas
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
'Pasko Para Sa Lahat:' Robinsons Department Store welcomes everyone this Christmas


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Robinsons Department Store Holiday 2021 Collection invites the entire family to a Filipino Christmas. From kuya and lola...

                                                         


      

         

            
Shopping Guide
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tips for Filipinos to enjoy Black Friday Sale in US, UK
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Tips for Filipinos to enjoy Black Friday Sale in US, UK


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Shopping from the United States and United Kingdom brands and stores has made easier for Filipinos in the Philippines with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Shopping Guide
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 11.11 Special: How do shopping apps know what you want? Some hard truths...
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
11.11 Special: How do shopping apps know what you want? Some hard truths...


                              

                                                                  By Christine Joyce Paras,Christine Joyce Paras |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Shopping apps tend to know almost exactly what we need—and want—to buy at any given moment. How is this possible?...

                                                         


      

         

            
Shopping Guide
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jose Mari Chan shares Christmas wish, tips to be a more thoughtful gift giver
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
13 days ago

                              
                              
Jose Mari Chan shares Christmas wish, tips to be a more thoughtful gift giver


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
Since for him, "the spirit of Christmas is giving and sharing," he gave tips on how to be a more thoughtful gift giver.

                                                         


      

         

            
Shopping Guide
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Don't miss Estancia's 4-day Fab Sale with up to 70% discount this weekend
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
21 days ago

                              
                              
Don't miss Estancia's 4-day Fab Sale with up to 70% discount this weekend


                              

                                 21 days ago                              


                                                            
Enjoy up to 70% off and score Buy 1 Get 1 deals from The SM Store, Unimart and other food and retail tenants!

                                                         


      

         

            
Shopping Guide
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with