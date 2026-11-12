Converge Studios launches AI-powered health IT solutions to accelerate healthcare transformation in the Philippines

More than a product launch, the evening marked a significant step in Converge Studios’ commitment to bringing innovative, technology-driven solutions to the healthcare sector.

MANILA, Philippines — Last September 23, Converge Studios, a fully owned subsidiary of Converge ICT Solutions, officially launched its health IT solutions at “AI in Healthcare: Elevating What’s Possible,” an exclusive executive reception held at VU’s Sky Bar and Lounge at Marco Polo Ortigas.

The event brought together healthcare leaders, technology executives and key decision-makers from across Metro Manila to explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence and digital innovation in healthcare.

Through meaningful discussions and strategic networking, the gathering highlighted the growing role of technology in advancing healthcare delivery, enabling greater efficiency, and unlocking new possibilities for patient care.

More than a product launch, the evening marked a significant step in Converge Studios’ commitment to bringing innovative, technology-driven solutions to the healthcare sector.

By fostering collaboration among industry leaders and decision-makers, the event reinforced Converge Studios’ ambition to be a trusted partner in healthcare’s digital transformation—helping organizations harness technology to build a more connected, efficient and future-ready healthcare ecosystem.

Building a smarter healthcare ecosystem through AI and digital innovation

James Mendoza, chief executive officer of Converge Studios, opened the evening by discussing how healthcare IT is evolving from basic regulatory compliance to true digital confidence. He highlighted how modern technology can address core industry challenges around data privacy, operational efficiency and risk management.

“Cloud computing in healthcare is evolving from siloed and traditional to security-focused and AI-enhanced," Mendoza shared. "With new opportunities come new challenges—mitigating risk in regulated environments, ensuring data residency while maximizing AI solutions, and improving productivity in a changing world."

Mendoza introduced Converge’s secure, AI-ready cloud environment, emphasizing how local cloud infrastructure provides a safe and scalable foundation for modern healthcare operations.

His remarks set the tone for the evening, highlighting the opportunity for technology to move healthcare organizations beyond simply digitizing existing processes and toward creating smarter, more connected and more resilient healthcare ecosystems.

Proven enterprise success in healthcare

Jofrey Marfil, assistant vice president and sector head for GBG Regional Sales (NCR) at Converge ICT Solutions, shared how Converge’s connectivity and infrastructure are actively supporting healthcare providers nationwide.

“We built a smarter healthcare ecosystem through a solid digital foundation," Marfil noted. "Whether it is connecting LGU health centers, enabling archipelagic telemedicine in remote communities, or securing hospital data backup in data centers, our mission is empowering your business from fiber to future."

Marfil highlighted real-world implementations, showing how pure fiber connectivity links health stations, subsea networks power remote telemedicine and secure data center storage protects critical hospital records.

His presentation illustrated how connectivity serves as a critical foundation for digital healthcare, particularly as healthcare providers increasingly rely on digital platforms, remote services and secure access to information.

By combining connectivity with secure infrastructure and cloud capabilities, Converge aims to help healthcare organizations strengthen their digital backbone and deliver services more efficiently, even across geographically dispersed communities.

Solutions showcase: HealthBlocks 360 & Sigla Health app

Grace Agustin-Mendoza, senior vice president for Delivery Excellence at Converge Studios, presented the flagship HealthBlocks 360 product showcase. Building on an established track record in Health IT, she shared how platform updates were designed directly around feedback and day-to-day experiences from doctors, clinic staff and IT teams.

"Every feature you see today came from listening to two things at the same time: the market where AI-assisted decision making is becoming standard, and our partners—the clinic owners, doctors and IT heads who live inside these systems every day," Agustin-Mendoza explained. "Watch the direction. Listen to the people living it. Build the bridge before the gap gets too wide."

The showcase highlighted how HealthBlocks 360 continues to evolve around the needs of healthcare organizations and the people who use the platform every day.

Key capabilities presented during the showcase included:

Streamlined experience: Simplified system navigation and an updated interface that allows staff to manage records and appointments with fewer clicks.

Smarter management: Improved appointment reporting tools that give clinic managers clear visibility into scheduling trends and staff productivity.

Patient empowerment: The Sigla Health app, a mobile companion that lets patients access their medical history and schedule visits right from their phones.

Secure AI features: Privacy-first AI insights powered by Google Gemini that help doctors analyze data locally without exposing sensitive patient records.

Agustin-Mendoza also noted the platform's successful adoption by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to standardize health records across its care facilities.

Supporting the future of digital health in Metro Manila and beyond

The launch of Converge Studios' Health IT portfolio reinforces its commitment to delivering accessible, enterprise-grade technology tailored to the healthcare sector. By pairing reliable cloud infrastructure with easy-to-use software, Converge Studios empowers healthcare leaders to elevate operational standards and deliver better patient care.

The company’s Health IT portfolio reflects a broader commitment to supporting the digital transformation of healthcare in the Philippines, bringing together connectivity, cloud, AI and purpose-built applications to address the evolving needs of the sector.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Converge. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.