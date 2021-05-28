In photos: What to expect from BTS pop-up store in SM Megamall

MANILA, Philippines — After going viral last month, BTS' much-awaited pop-up store, "BTS Pop-Up: Map of the Soul," will finally open its doors tomorrow, May 29, at the third floor of Fashion Hall in SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City.

HYBE IP (formerly Big Hit IP), an independent corporation that leads HYBE’s IP business, previously operated a new form of experiential space complex under the name BTS Pop-Up: Map of the Soul," in October 2019.This time, it draws concepts from BTS’ fourth studio album, "Map of the Soul: 7," released in February 2020.

The 190-sqm pop-up store showcases over 400 products, ranging from various categories, from apparel to stationery and household items.

With "Map of the Soul: 7" as its central theme, the products feature songs from the album such as "Black Swan" and "ON."

The store is at the 3rd floor of Fashion Hall, SM Megamall. - Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo The store offers hundreds of items bearing the titles of BTS songs. - Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo The store offers many hoodies and jackets similar to those BTS members wear in their music videos. Apart from accessories and apparel, the store offers many household items like mats, slippers, play blocks and even scotch tapes and band-aid. - Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Suga is so far the best-selling plush toy. - Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo The store has many Instagrammable spots. - Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo There are also items for gadgets and self-care like makeup brushes, oil paper and mirrors. - Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo The store's many statement shirts bear the group's songs and logos. - Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Too many cute TinyTan stuff too like stickers, note pads and gel pens! - Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo < >

New products are scheduled to be released every two weeks for fans to anticipate.

The pop-up store will also feature photo zones for fans and customers to enjoy the full "Map of the Soul: 7" experience.

"BTS Pop-Up: Map of the Soul" kicked off in Seoul last October, followed by Singapore and recently, Thailand. It is slated to launch in Malaysia and Taiwan in the coming months.

The Philippine showcase will only be available in one location and will run for a limited time. Advance registration is required through online booking platform Morningkall and admission guidelines such as physical distancing and crowd control will be enforced to ensure safety.

To find out more about the showcase in Metro Manila, follow @morningKall on Twitter and Instagram or stay tuned for announcements through SM Megamall’s social media pages.

Related: BTS' Filipino ARMY on 'fire' for 'something dynamite' in Megamall

BTS drops merch ahead of McDo Meal

McDonald's Philippines/Released McDonald's x BTS merchandise

The BTS Meal with the band’s signature order – featuring a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, medium Coke, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea – will be available in Philippine restaurants on June 18.

But in the meantime, the fast food chain and BTS dropped its collaboration merchandise line on the Weverse Shop app. This head-to-toe collection is inspired by some of the craveable, hand-picked menu items from the BTS Meal, with dynamite threads like hoodies, purple bathrobes, socks and sandals. Whether it’s the food brand's fry box logo with seven fries for each BTS member, or the marriage of BTS purple with McDonald’s red and gold, these designs represent an iconic partnership between two fan-favorite brands. To get access, one should download the Weverse Shop app and create an account as you prepare for the merch to drop.

McDonald’s is also introducing a new commercial featuring the band’s new single, “Butter,” on the heels of its chart-topping release last week.

Philippine customers can order the BTS Meal in stores via Dine-In, Take-Out, Drive-Thru, and via McDelivery starting on June 18. And with the BTS Meal coming to nearly 50 markets globally, customers worldwide will soon be enjoying the artists’ go-to favorites.