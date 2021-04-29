BTS' Filipino ARMY on 'fire' for 'something dynamite' in Megamall

MANILA, Philippines — Is something "explosive" about to pop-up in SM Megamall?

Filipino ARMY trended "Megamall" today, April 29, on Twitter Philippines after photos of the iconic purple BTS logo appeared on the giant mall in Mandaluyong.

"Hi ARMY! Something Dynamite is opening soon at SM Megamall ????????," read the caption of the photos that reference the group's 2020 single posted on the SM Megamall Facebook page.

The "pop-up" store is located beside an H&M store.

SM has not posted any updates about its trending post or anything related to the collaboration with the hugely popular Korean boy group.

The post created a buzz among fans who speculated that it could be a pop-up store. Those who are residing outside of the National Capital Region were quick to post their quips.

Some replied to the post their memes of people crying or desperate. It came with the caption, "Ako na taga probinsya."

Rumors have it that the pop-up store, expected to offer exclusive BTS merchandise, was the one BTS mentioned in its social media accounts. There are also speculations that the store was supposed to open sooner, but the opening was moved due to the extended Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) in Metro Manila.

Philstar.com reached out to SM to verify the speculations, but the mall giant advised to wait for an official announcement.