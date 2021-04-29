CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
BTS' Filipino ARMY on 'fire' for 'something dynamite' in Megamall
BTS and the group's pop-store long overdue to open in SM Megamall.
Spotify, SM/Released

BTS' Filipino ARMY on 'fire' for 'something dynamite' in Megamall

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - April 29, 2021 - 5:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — Is something "explosive" about to pop-up in SM Megamall?

Filipino ARMY trended "Megamall" today, April 29, on Twitter Philippines after photos of the iconic purple BTS logo appeared on the giant mall in Mandaluyong.

"Hi ARMY! Something Dynamite is opening soon at SM Megamall ????????," read the caption of the photos that reference the group's 2020 single posted on the SM Megamall Facebook page.

The "pop-up" store is located beside an H&M store.

 

Hi ARMY! Something Dynamite is opening soon at SM Megamall ????????

Posted by SM MEGAMALL on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

 

SM has not posted any updates about its trending post or anything related to the collaboration with the hugely popular Korean boy group.

The post created a buzz among fans who speculated that it could be a pop-up store. Those who are residing outside of the National Capital Region were quick to post their quips.

Some replied to the post their memes of people crying or desperate. It came with the caption, "Ako na taga probinsya."

Rumors have it that the pop-up store, expected to offer exclusive BTS merchandise, was the one BTS mentioned in its social media accounts. There are also speculations that the store was supposed to open sooner, but the opening was moved due to the extended Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) in Metro Manila.

Philstar.com reached out to SM to verify the speculations, but the mall giant advised to wait for an official announcement.

BTS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
BTS' Filipino ARMY on 'fire' for 'something dynamite' in Megamall
49 minutes ago
BTS' Filipino ARMY on 'fire' for 'something dynamite' in Megamall
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 49 minutes ago
Is something "explosive" about to pop-up in SM Megamall?
Korean Wave
fbfb
Why Lee Kwang-soo is leaving 'Running Man'&nbsp;
2 days ago
Why Lee Kwang-soo is leaving 'Running Man' 
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Another original cast member of the long-running Korean variety and game show "Running Man" is hanging his sneaks.
Korean Wave
fbfb
Yes, even the weather: 5 things BTS misses about the Philippines
6 days ago
Yes, even the weather: 5 things BTS misses about the Philippines
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
At a virtual press conference with the Philippine press earlier, BTS shared at least five things they miss about the Phi...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Toni Gonzaga to meet 'My Sassy Girl' original cast, remake to have original soundtrack
7 days ago
Toni Gonzaga to meet 'My Sassy Girl' original cast, remake to have original soundtrack
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Kapamilya actress Toni Gonzaga will meet the original cast of South Korean romantic comedy movie “My Sassy Girl.&r...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Korean American dream, Dementia: 8 films vying for Oscars 2021 Best Picture
8 days ago
Korean American dream, Dementia: 8 films vying for Oscars 2021 Best Picture
By Andrew Marszal | 8 days ago
In a year that saw movie theaters boarded up due to COVID-19, eight new films that did reach our screens impressed Academy...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Meet Korea's 'trauma cleaners' in new K-drama 'Move to Heaven'
9 days ago
Meet Korea's 'trauma cleaners' in new K-drama 'Move to Heaven'
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 days ago
Death on TV is often tackled in passing, as a crucial turning point, or a trigger that creates a character.
Korean Wave
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with