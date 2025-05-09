^

Pet Life

Bianca De Vera temporarily leaves 'PBB' house for departed dog

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 9, 2025 | 12:30pm
Bianca De Vera temporarily leaves 'PBB' house for departed dog
Bianca De Vera with her departed pet Peach.
Screengrab from ABS-CBN YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Bianca De Vera temporarily left the "Pinoy Big Brother" house to bid farewell to her beloved pet dog Peach.

On the Thursday episode of the program, Bianca's mom called the actress to inform her that Peach has passed away. 

Bianca turned emotional inside the confession room after knowing the situation. Big Brother or Kuya then called her fellow housemate Esnyr to comfort her. 

Kuya offered Bianca the chance to see and pay her last respects to Peach, and Bianca agreed. 

Bianca left the house the next day with blindfold and earphones. The young actress was given five minutes alone with Peach and 100 seconds with her parents. 

Her mom told her the Peach's death came with a purpose. 

Bianca said that she wanted to thank Peach for giving her an opportunity to hug her parents again. 

She said that she treated Peach like a sister because she is the only child. 

RELATEDDavid Licauco joins close friend Dustin Yu as new 'PBB' houseguest

PBB

PINOY BIG BROTHER
Philstar
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with