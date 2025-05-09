Bianca De Vera temporarily leaves 'PBB' house for departed dog

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Bianca De Vera temporarily left the "Pinoy Big Brother" house to bid farewell to her beloved pet dog Peach.

On the Thursday episode of the program, Bianca's mom called the actress to inform her that Peach has passed away.

Bianca turned emotional inside the confession room after knowing the situation. Big Brother or Kuya then called her fellow housemate Esnyr to comfort her.

Kuya offered Bianca the chance to see and pay her last respects to Peach, and Bianca agreed.

Bianca left the house the next day with blindfold and earphones. The young actress was given five minutes alone with Peach and 100 seconds with her parents.

Her mom told her the Peach's death came with a purpose.

Bianca said that she wanted to thank Peach for giving her an opportunity to hug her parents again.

She said that she treated Peach like a sister because she is the only child.

