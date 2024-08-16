Jodi Sta. Maria adopts puppy Zandro, spotted during shooting

Jodi Sta. Maria and her new puppy Zandro

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Jodi Sta. Maria adopted a new pet, a white puppy called Zandro or Z, which she spotted while in the middle of taping for "Lavender Fields."

The actress recalled the story of how she came across Zandro in an Instagram post, with photos of her cradling the puppy.

While shooting a scene, Jodi noticed movement from some distance, but waved it aside as "Lavender Fields" co-director Emmanuel "Manny" Quindo Palo was busy blocking.

When they changed positions for a different scene, Jodi then saw two puppies — just a little over a month old — on top of a bridge's concrete barrier, frightened and abandoned.

"Without hesitation bumaba ako sa picture vehicle at kinuha ang dalawa. Sinakay sa kotse at isinama muna sa car scene. O di ba instant artista sila?" Jodi quipped.

Direk Manny took in the brown puppy and named it Lav, possibly after fellow filmmaker Lav Diaz.

Jodi adopted the white puppy and named it Zandro as she was with co-star Albert Martinez, who plays Zandro Fernandez on "Lavender Fields," when she found the puppies.

"After pack-up I headed home with the newest member of our family," Jodi continued. "You are safe now little Z. Mommy will love and protect you."

The actress ended her post by advising fellow pet owners to be responsible by having their animal friends spayed or neutered, which don't cost much, if they don't want them to have offsprings.

Several colleagues praised Jodi for adopting Zandro, including Jericho Rosales, Jolina Magdangal, Carla Abellana, Cherry Pie Picache, and Iwa Moto.

Last year, Jodi adopted a stray ginger cat she spotted while in Ninoy Aquino International Airport, aptly calling the cat Naia. Earlier this year, she adopted a black puppy she called Lily.

RELATED: Jodi Sta. Maria celebrates Naia a year after adopting airport stray cat