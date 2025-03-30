5 vet-approved tips to keep pets safe, happy during summer

Pet parents should follow these best practices to help their beloved fur babies beat the summer heat and stay healthy and strong throughout the season.

MANILA, Philippines — It is summertime, and the heat of the summer sun is definitely on! Add to this the fact that the heat index can get as high as the 40s in a number of places across the country to the point that it already affects the health and quality of work that people turn out.

The heat does not only slow you down; it debilitates. So, it is important not to fight it but to just adjust to it by staying cool and safe indoors. But if the struggle is real for human beings during summer, imagine what the scorching heat can do to the furry community?

According to the resident veterinarian at Jads4 Animal Clinic and Dr. Shiba vet ambassador, Dr. Roxanne Ignacio, pet parents should follow these best practices to help their beloved fur babies beat the summer heat and stay healthy and strong throughout the season.

1. Never keep pets in parked vehicles

Opening the windows won’t spare furry friends from potential heat stroke or worse during hot days. Temperatures in vehicles can rise to lethal levels even on a relatively warm day.

It is best to take your pets with you if you go out or leave them at home in a well-ventilated area to keep them cool and ensure their safety and comfort.

2. Provide pets with fresh, clean water all day

Pets get dehydrated quickly on hot and humid days. Their water bowls should be placed in a cool, shady area for their safety.

Fresh water should be available whether pets are at home, in the garden, or on a walk.

3. Avoid walking pets midday

Pets shouldn’t be forced to exercise when it’s too hot and humid. Outdoor exercise should be done early in the morning or at night for their safety.

Pet parents should be discerning when it comes to how hot the ground is. If the asphalt on the road is too hot, pets should wear protective booties. They can also walk on grass instead.

4. Be wary of overheating symptoms

Like humans, pets can get overheated. Pet parents should check for signs of overheating, such as difficulty breathing, excessive panting, mild weakness, restlessness, and drooling.

Pets with thick fur, larger breeds, or brachycephalic (short-nosed) breeds are more prone to overheating. That’s why pet owners with these types of pets should be extra mindful of how they are doing.

5. Switch to a summer-friendly diet

Nutrition plays a key role in pets’ overall wellness, especially amid the heat wave. Adding water to pet food like Dr. Shiba’s Kind Kibble can provide balanced nutrition while keeping them hydrated.

“Checking the ingredients is a must for pet parents who want to provide the best care amid the ongoing heat wave,” Dr. Ignacio said. “What I like about Kind Kibble is that it’s made with real beef and superfoods rich in antioxidants, providing dogs with balanced daily nutrition to beat the heat.”

Pet owners can also add Dr. Shiba’s Wild Salmon Oil to pets’ meals. Wild Salmon Oil can boost pets’ immune system and improve their heart health. It can also enhance pets’ skin and coat health.

