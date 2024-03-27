'Conflicted, heartbreaking': Sarah Geronimo on animal cruelty, being Pescatarian

MANILA, Philippines — Sarah Geronimo is passionate about the plight of animals that she recently tweeted about it and revealed that she is on her way to veganism.

The multi-awarded singer-actress recently received the first-ever Woman of the Year award from the inaugural Billboard Philippines Women in Music award held last March 22 in SM Aura Premier in Taguig City.

Speaking to select press including Philstar.com on the blue carpet, Sarah talked more about her advocacy on animal cruelty after her tweet about the recent killing of the dog Killua went viral.

"Regardless kung ano 'yung breed ng aso mo at regardless kung anong klaseng animal, kailangan talaga nirerespeto natin sila dahil may buhay po sila. May emotion po sila. Sana mabigyan natin ng justice 'yung nangyari doon sa aso," the singer said.

She hoped that the incident will not happen again. She added that she and her husband, Matteo Guidicelli, are advocates for animal rights.

Matteo, upon the request of Sarah, joined in her interview with the press.

Matteo said that Sarah has been trying to spread her advocacy, particularly on trying to stop the dog meat trade.

"Here in the Philippines, we have, kumbaga, the largest dog meat trade and people don't realize that it's illegal. So she's trying to spread the advocacy," Matteo said.

Sarah revealed that she was a bit conflicted on the issue.



"To be honest, medyo conflicted din po ako diyan kasi ang Pilipinas, kilala sa... kumakain po talaga tayo ng karne. Eh, sabi nga nila may speciesism because bakit aso lang ang binibigyan ng importansya? Bakit 'yung mga baboy, mga chicken? Ano din sila living, meron din silang soul, meron din silang buhay.

"So medyo complex po 'yung issue. Sensitive 'yung issue pero importante meron tayong awareness doon sa... iba kasi yung cruelty na ginagawa ng tao doon sa hayop," Sarah said.

According to the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals or PETA, speciesism is the "human-held belief that all other animal species are inferior." The thinking involves "considering animals — who have their own desires, needs and complex lives — as means to human ends."

There have been fans who were wondering if Sarah had gone vegan because of her advocacy.

Sarah said she is on the road to veganism. Matteo revealed that Sarah is more of a Pescatarian now, a person who eats vegetables and seafood but excludes other meats in their diet.

