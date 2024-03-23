Sarah Geronimo named 1st Woman of the Year at Billboard Philippines Women of Music awards

Sarah Geronimo at the blue carpet of Billboard Philippines Women in Music event on March 22, 2024 held in Samsung Hall in SM Aura Premier, Taguig City.

MANILA, Philippines — Sarah Geronimo made history yet again on Friday night as she was named the first Woman of the Year at the first-ever Billboard Philippines Women in Music awards held in Samsung Hall in SM Aura Premier, Taguig City.

Sarah walked the blue carpet with her husband, Matteo Guidicelli, and performed two of her most recent hit songs before she received her historic award. Sarah performed "Dati-Dati" and "Ikot-Ikot."

After her well-applauded performance in front of her fellow notable women honorees, including Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Morissette, Ena Mori and Moira Dela Torre, Sarah took the stage to thank them and share pieces of wisdom she has gained in the last 20 years since she was named the grand champion of 2003's "Star For A Night", which was coincidentally hosted by Regine.

"Thank you once again to our amazing Women in Music for giving us the inspiration and motivation to continue reaching for our dreams. Billboard Philippines, ako po, I want to thank you personally for encouraging me to stay true, to be true to myself, na okay lang maging iba, okay lang maging ako. Thank you for making me feel that my voice and how I use it in my own little way to entertain or somehow, sabi n'yo nga po, influence people, matters and appreciated. Maraming salamat po. I'm humbled. I'm honored. Thank you for this great honor," Sarah said during her acceptance speech.

She proceeded to recall her humble beginnings and the important lessons her parents instilled in her since she was a child.

Sarah also shared her aspiration for the Filipino music industry.

"Kung meron man po akong hiling or pangarap para sa ating industriya o para sa buong bansa, ito ay malakas na suporta, paniniwala at respeto sa kakayanan ng bawat isa.

"Alam ko pong nasa nature na natin mag-kumpara. Ako din naman po ay guilty diyan pero I was reminded, lalo na po nung nag-attend ako ng Billboard Women in Music event in LA (Los Angeles). Nakita ko po kung gaano ka-diverse ang musika at ang talino ng isang tao, kung gaano ka-talented equally ang bawat artists na nag-perform on stage. Maging ang mga awards and who those who worked behind the scenes. Bawat isa po nagamit nang mahusay ang kanyang platform. Walang nakakalamang, lahat may husay, lahat may talino, lahat may kanya-kanyang kontribusyon na hindi naman talaga kailangang ikumpara ang talento ng isa sa klase ng talento na meron ang iba," the singer-actress said.

Sarah was the first Filipina to receive the Global Force Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in California last March 6.

She continued, "At kung tayo po ay magkakaisa, tayo rin po mismo ang makakapag-angat ng antas ng ating industriya katulad ng gawa ng mga banyaga."

Sarah also revealed that she, too, has had panic and anxiety attacks. She also struggles with insecurities.

"Alam kong mahirap but let's not allow ourselves to be consumed by these negative thoughts. Let's focus on our strengths. Be patient. Work on improving ourselves. Keep in mind na okay lang na hindi ka perfect kasi nga nobody's perfect.

"Meron mga timelines and standards para sa ating mga kababaihan o sa ating mga artists na kapag nagpahinga ka, hindi ka na nila kilala, laos ka na, but through time, I realized it's okay to defy them. We all have a voice and we always have the choice. We don't have to pressure ourselves to fit the mold, and I am aware, Diyos ko, napakaingay ng social media. I am aware that there's too much noise especially now with the presence of social media, but we don't have to cave in to peer pressure.

"Speak only your truth, speak what's in your heart. Don't be afraid to carve your own path as long as you walk in love and you walk in faith with God. You are in the right track," she said.

RELATED: Regine Velasquez, Sarah Geronimo honored at 1st Billboard Philippines Women in Music awards