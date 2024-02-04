^

Snoopy pet park opens in Megamall

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
February 4, 2024 | 10:42am
Snoopy pet park opens in Megamall
The recently opened Snoopy Paw Park in SM Megamall.
Philstar.com / Earl D.C. Bracamonte

MANILA, Philippines — SM Megamall opened a park for fur parents and their fur babies. Located at the fifth level of SM Mega Fashion Hall, the enclosure welcomes fur parents to bring their pet canines (or felines) to enjoy the facility, as well as play around with other visiting dog breeds.

SM Megamall's partnership with Peanuts Worldwide has revamped the former Paw Park into the new Snoopy Paw Park. From a well-loved comic character, the Snoopy label has branched out into themed merchandise and pet parks.

Meanwhile, the mall's Pet Express branches all over the metro provides dog and cat pet supplies, aside from grooming, veterinary and boarding services. They also operate a mobile grooming spa.

