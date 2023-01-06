Jodi Sta. Maria adopts stray kitten she found in airport

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria adopted a stray kitten she saw at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

In her Twitter account, Jodi posted a photo of her with the kitten she named Naia.

"Poor kitty now has a new home. Found this kitten at the airport. She kept meowing as if asking for humans to feed and help her. It was raining too so she must have been cold. Kawawa nababangga siya ng cart ng passengers," Jodi said.

"Napagalitan pa ako ng isang pasahero kasi pinigilan ko 'yung cart n'ya kasi nga madadaanan 'yung kuting. But I super understand naman kasi everyone was rushing to get home from their flights. Sabi ko lang, 'Manong, pasensya na po, may pusa po kasi. Then he told me, 'Wag n'yo kasing iwan kung saan-saan alaga n'yo,'” she added.

Jodi said that Naia is now scheduled for veterinarian appointment.

"Then he stormed off. In my head, 'hindi ko siya alaga…magiging alaga palang.' So I got her, took her home and named her Naia, pronounced as Na-ya kasi sa NAIA Terminal 1 ko siya nakuha. Now, she’s safe with us. Scheduled narin for a vet visit. Ayun lang..konting story time," Jodi said.

Jodi's tweet has now over a million views and 25,000 likes.

Twitter users commended Jodi on adopting the kitten as they shared stories and photos of their adopted cats.

