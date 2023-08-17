^

Fashion and Beauty

'Lost for words': Nadine Lustre flaunts FAMAS 2023 Best Actress look

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 17, 2023 | 12:38pm
'Lost for words': Nadine Lustre flaunts FAMAS 2023 Best Actress look
Nadine Lustre with her FAMAS Best Actress trophy for "Greed" as posted on her Instagram on August 17, 2023.
Nadine Lustre via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Nadine Lustre is at a loss for words at her second Best Actress award at the recently concluded Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) awards night. 

The actress won for her performance in "Greed," her second from the award-giving body after her award for the 2018 film "Never Not Love You." 

Nadine posted photos of her with her FAMAS trophy on Instagram. 

"Lost for words. Full in heart," she wrote in her caption. 

The two posts show the actress wearing the fringe terno called "Swing" by Rajo Laurel. One photo shows her facing the camera with the trophy on her left hand, while the other photo shows her back profile with the trophy. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nadine Lustre (@nadine)

Nadine's other film entry "Deleter" was also nominated at FAMAS but it failed to win any award. The drama "Family Matters" won four awards, including Best Picture, at the ceremony held last Sunday, August 13, in Manila Hotel. 

RELATED: Nadine Lustre, 'Family Matters' among FAMAS 2023 major winners

