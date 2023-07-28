Real Philippine Eagle in P1,000 bill, passport goes viral on TikTok

MANILA, Philippines — An animal keeper of the Philippine Eagle Foundation in Davao City shared photos of her holding the new P1,000 bill with Sinag, the center's youngest Philippine eagle.

In her Tiktok account, Lohwana Halaq said that the Philippine eagle is the national bird of the Philippines and should recieve the recognition it deserves.

"From my experience working with these beautiful animals I can truthfully say that it shocks me much our own Filipino citizens do not know this eagle exists or what it even looks like. Despite its high profile status in media, culture and government," she wrote.

"I've had many guest interactions in which local Filipino visitors come up to ask me: 'Ma'am, nasaan ang Philippine agila?,' 'Ma,am where can I find the Philippine eagle?' ... I am literally holding the Philippine Eagle on my arm.... I look at them look at my eagle, Sinag, and look back at them and point out, 'You are staring at the Philippine Eagle...'" she added.

#philippineeaglecenter #philippineeagles???????????? #capcut ? original sound - lohwanahalaq @lohwanahalaq ????The Money Shot ???? The head shot of the Philippine eagle species replaced the former 1000 peso bank note design of the three Filipino martyrs and civic rights actitivists of the resistance against the Japanese occupation of World War II. The Philippine eagle is the national bird of the Philippines ???????? and thus should recieve the recognition it deserves. From my experience working with these beautiful animals I can truthfully say that it shocks me much our own Filipino citizens do not know this eagle exists or what it even looks like. Despite its high profile status in media, culture and government. I've had many guest interactions in which local Filipino visitors come up to ask me: "ma''am, nasaan ang Philippine agila?" , "ma,am where can I find the Philippine eagle?" ... I am literally holding the Philippine Eagle on my arm.... I look at them look at my eagle, Sinag, and look back at them and point out "You are staring at the Philippine Eagle"... I have conservations with Filipinos abroad in Canada and I explain to them that I work and live in the Philippines as an Animal Keeper and I help breed the critically endangered Philippine eagle species. Many of them comment: "I did not know we have this eagle in the Philippines".... my response usually is "did you even open your Filipino passport?" As the Philippine Eagle is also featured in the Filipino Governing passport. It is clear that awareness plays a crucial role in species conservation from local to international recognitions. Education is key. There is improvement, and progress may be is slow, but saving this species from extinction is worth it. #philippines????????????????????????

She said that awareness plays the crucial role in species conservation, from local to international recognition.

"I have conservations with Filipinos abroad in Canada and I explain to them that I work and live in the Philippines as an Animal Keeper and I help breed the critically endangered Philippine Eagle species. Many of them comment: 'I did not know we have this eagle in the Philippines'.... my response usually is, 'Did you even open your Filipino passport?' As the Philippine Eagle is also featured in the Filipino Governing passport," she said.

"Education is key. There is improvement, and progress may be is slow, but saving this species from extinction is worth it."

The video has 1.2 million likes and over 10,000 shares as of press time.

RELATED: How to be the best 'pawrent': 'Animal Planet' star shares tips