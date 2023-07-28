^

Pet Life

Real Philippine Eagle in P1,000 bill, passport goes viral on TikTok

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 28, 2023 | 3:51pm
Real Philippine Eagle in P1,000 bill, passport goes viral on TikTok
Lohwana Halaq with Philippine Eagle Sinag
Screengrab from Lohwana Halaq via TikTok

MANILA, Philippines — An animal keeper of the Philippine Eagle Foundation in Davao City shared photos of her holding the new P1,000 bill with Sinag, the center's youngest Philippine eagle.

In her Tiktok account, Lohwana Halaq said that the Philippine eagle is the national bird of the Philippines and should recieve the recognition it deserves.

"From my experience working with these beautiful animals I can truthfully say that it shocks me much our own Filipino citizens do not know this eagle exists or what it even looks like. Despite its high profile status in media, culture and government," she wrote. 

"I've had many guest interactions in which local Filipino visitors come up to ask me: 'Ma'am, nasaan ang Philippine agila?,' 'Ma,am where can I find the Philippine eagle?' ... I am literally holding the Philippine Eagle on my arm.... I look at them look at my eagle, Sinag, and look back at them and point out, 'You are staring at the Philippine Eagle...'" she added. 

@lohwanahalaq ????The Money Shot ???? The head shot of the Philippine eagle species replaced the former 1000 peso bank note design of the three Filipino martyrs and civic rights actitivists of the resistance against the Japanese occupation of World War II. The Philippine eagle is the national bird of the Philippines ????????  and thus should recieve the recognition it deserves. From my experience working with these beautiful animals I can truthfully say that it shocks me much our own Filipino citizens do not know this eagle exists or what it even looks like. Despite its high profile status in media, culture and government. I've had many guest interactions in  which local Filipino visitors come up to ask me: "ma''am, nasaan ang Philippine agila?" , "ma,am where can I find the Philippine eagle?" ... I am literally holding the Philippine Eagle on my arm.... I look at them look at my eagle, Sinag, and look back at them and point out "You are staring at the Philippine Eagle"... I have conservations with Filipinos abroad in Canada and I explain to them that I work and live in the Philippines as an Animal Keeper and I help breed the critically endangered Philippine eagle species. Many of them comment: "I did not know we have this eagle in the Philippines".... my response usually is "did you even open your Filipino passport?" As the Philippine Eagle is also featured in the Filipino Governing passport. It is clear that awareness plays a crucial role in species conservation from local to international recognitions. Education is key. There is improvement, and progress may be is slow, but saving this species from extinction is worth it. #philippines???????????????????????? #philippineeaglecenter #philippineeagles???????????? #capcut ? original sound - lohwanahalaq

She said that awareness plays the crucial role in species conservation, from local to international recognition. 

"I have conservations with Filipinos abroad in Canada and I explain to them that I work and live in the Philippines as an Animal Keeper and I help breed the critically endangered Philippine Eagle species. Many of them comment: 'I did not know we have this eagle in the Philippines'.... my response usually is, 'Did you even open your Filipino passport?' As the Philippine Eagle is also featured in the Filipino Governing passport," she said. 

"Education is key. There is improvement, and progress may be is slow, but saving this species from extinction is worth it."

The video has 1.2 million likes and over 10,000 shares as of press time.

RELATEDHow to be the best 'pawrent': 'Animal Planet' star shares tips

vuukle comment

PHILIPPINE EAGLE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Hurt felines: Japanese app aims to detect cat pain
June 30, 2023 - 5:25pm

Hurt felines: Japanese app aims to detect cat pain

June 30, 2023 - 5:25pm
Cats are considered lucky in Japan, and owners of the popular pets spend big on their care. But how do you know when they're...
Pet Life
fbtw
Chinese Crested named Scooter is new 'world's ugliest dog'
June 28, 2023 - 4:27pm

Chinese Crested named Scooter is new 'world's ugliest dog'

By Kristofer Purnell | June 28, 2023 - 4:27pm
Despite the title, the competition promotes the adoption of dogs, highlight dogs that defy adversity, and celebrate...
Pet Life
fbtw
Paw patrol: Cloud camera for cats, dogs launched
June 15, 2023 - 4:16pm

Paw patrol: Cloud camera for cats, dogs launched

By Kathleen A. Llemit | June 15, 2023 - 4:16pm
A cloud pet camera is now available in the market for those who want to "patrol" their cats and dogs.
Pet Life
fbtw
Search on for next fur baby model on EDSA billboard
June 15, 2023 - 9:48am

Search on for next fur baby model on EDSA billboard

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | June 15, 2023 - 9:48am
Like a number of other people, you once dreamt of becoming a commercial model whose giant billboard can be found along EDSA....
Pet Life
fbtw
Purrfect for Persians: Tehran's 'meowseum'
June 3, 2023 - 9:43am

Purrfect for Persians: Tehran's 'meowseum'

By Agence France-Presse | June 3, 2023 - 9:43am
The "meowseum" is a place where visitors and cats coexist peacefully in exhibition rooms and on a cafe terrace. Most visitors...
Pet Life
fbtw
'Messi' the border collie crowned top dog actor at Cannes
May 27, 2023 - 9:51am

'Messi' the border collie crowned top dog actor at Cannes

By Fran Blandy | May 27, 2023 - 9:51am
The border collie "Messi" was hailed by the jury for "one of the best performances we have ever seen" in the film by French...
Pet Life
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with