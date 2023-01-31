^

Pet Life

A lucky year for the Horse, says Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
January 31, 2023 | 10:50am
A lucky year for the Horse, says Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau
In a recent 2023 forecast reading hosted by Marco Polo Ortigas Manila, feng shui master Joseph Chau said that the Year of the Water Rabbit will be a lucky year for persons born in the Year of the Horse when it comes to career, finances, love and health.
photo-graphe via Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Kicking off like a real horse and raring to go?

But hold your horses for a moment and first find out what the scenario would be like.

In a recent 2023 forecast reading hosted by Marco Polo Ortigas Manila, feng shui master Joseph Chau said that the Year of the Water Rabbit will be a lucky year for persons born in the Year of the Horse when it comes to career, finances, love and health. So, read through this forecast for the Horse, and go right ahead with your plans.

Horse (1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

  • The benefactor luck emanating from the Rabbit to the Horse is strong and fully supportive.
  • Career development is very optimistic and smooth-sailing.
  • Rare opportunities for job promotion or personal growth will come your way. Make sure you take the opportunity and march forward courageously.
  • Money luck is excellent. Money will find its way to you.
  • The lunar Virtue star is on. So you will be lucky in business, particularly if you deal with products for females.
  • So not entertain greedy thoughts so you do not fall prey to monetary fraud.
  • The Love star is active. It is a good time for single Horses to finally get married.
  • Your health condition has improved a lot. Keep the momentum going by staying away from dust and germs to prevent problems of the respiratory system, skin allergies, and lung problems.

RELATED: Born in the Year of the Snake? A great year to travel, says Master Joseph Chau

FORTUNE AND FENG SHUI

HORSE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Pets to be allowed in LRT-2 by February, but unspecified 'big' furbabies prohibited
4 days ago

Pets to be allowed in LRT-2 by February, but unspecified 'big' furbabies prohibited

By James Relativo | 4 days ago
"Hoomans" will finally be allowed to bring their pets to LRT-2 come February 1 as long as the latter are in...
Pet Life
fbtw
Dog shoots, kills man in US hunting accident
6 days ago

Dog shoots, kills man in US hunting accident

6 days ago
A dog shot and killed a man in the United States over the weekend, police said, after the animal stepped on and...
Pet Life
fbtw
Born in the Year of the Rabbit? Here's Master Joseph Chau's 2023 forecast
7 days ago

Born in the Year of the Rabbit? Here's Master Joseph Chau's 2023 forecast

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 7 days ago
Some people born in the Year of the Rabbit might think that Lady Luck will be smiling at them just because this is the Year...
Pet Life
fbtw
Dutch to ban unhealthy designer pets
8 days ago

Dutch to ban unhealthy designer pets

By Agence France-Presse, Charlotte Van Ouwerkerk | 8 days ago
Dutch Agriculture Minister Piet Adema said he would seek to outlaw the ownership of the designer breeds and to ban photos...
Pet Life
fbtw
Meet Doritos-loving, former stray chihuahua Spike, the world's oldest dog&nbsp;
10 days ago

Meet Doritos-loving, former stray chihuahua Spike, the world's oldest dog 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 10 days ago
Named Spike after the cartoon show that features a bulldog and his aggressive behavior, Kimball said she named her new fur...
Pet Life
fbtw
Janella Salvador mourns passing of Twinkie, her cat for 17 years
13 days ago

Janella Salvador mourns passing of Twinkie, her cat for 17 years

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
Actress Janella Salvador is reeling from the loss of another furry friend, this time, of her cat Twinkie whom she had looked...
Pet Life
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with