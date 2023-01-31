A lucky year for the Horse, says Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau

MANILA, Philippines — Kicking off like a real horse and raring to go?

But hold your horses for a moment and first find out what the scenario would be like.

In a recent 2023 forecast reading hosted by Marco Polo Ortigas Manila, feng shui master Joseph Chau said that the Year of the Water Rabbit will be a lucky year for persons born in the Year of the Horse when it comes to career, finances, love and health. So, read through this forecast for the Horse, and go right ahead with your plans.

Horse (1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

The benefactor luck emanating from the Rabbit to the Horse is strong and fully supportive.

Career development is very optimistic and smooth-sailing.

Rare opportunities for job promotion or personal growth will come your way. Make sure you take the opportunity and march forward courageously.

Money luck is excellent. Money will find its way to you.

The lunar Virtue star is on. So you will be lucky in business, particularly if you deal with products for females.

So not entertain greedy thoughts so you do not fall prey to monetary fraud.

The Love star is active. It is a good time for single Horses to finally get married.

Your health condition has improved a lot. Keep the momentum going by staying away from dust and germs to prevent problems of the respiratory system, skin allergies, and lung problems.

