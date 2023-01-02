'Asong Gubat,' more canines at return of Philippine Circuit dog show

The Philippine Canine Club Inc. is set to hold a four-day dog show from January 12 to 15, 2023 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — After two years, dog lovers will witness once again one of the biggest dog shows in Asia with the return of the Philippine Circuit, featuring the best purebred dogs from around the world, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The event also hopes to formally introduce the Philippine Forest Dog or "Asong Gubat,” which organizer Philippine Canine Club, Inc. (PCCI) hope will be the first dog breed from the Philippines that will be recognized by the Federation Cynologique Internationale (FCI), the ruling organization for national kennel clubs in the world.

Fifteen (15) shows will be staged at the Big Dome, each offering its awards, from January 12 to 15.

The four-day event will see the following shows:

Four (4) CACIB Shows with one doubling as a Crufts Qualifier Show, and one doubling as a Philippine Winner Show

Four (4) Asia Pacific Champion Shows

Four (4) South East Asia Champion Shows

Three (3) Philippine Derby Winner Shows which are integrated within the 3 CACIB Shows

A total of 8,412 entries were tallied for this edition, 5,892 from the Philippines and 2,520 from a total of 16 countries. Of the total foreign entries, 56 % are from our neighboring countries in Asia, like Thailand, Korea, and Indonesia; 38% from Europe and 6% from the United States.

Heading the 17-man panel of international judges is FCI President Tamas Jakkel from Hungary.

This year's event kicks off the 60th anniversary of the PCCI.

During the event, PCCI will launch its commemorative coffee table book “60 Years of Purebred Dogs in the Philippines, the PCCI Legacy.” This limited edition book showcases the purebred dogs that made their mark in the country and the various personalities that shaped the purebred dog fancy into what it is today.

