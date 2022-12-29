Kabosu, dog that inspired 'Doge coin,' suffering from Leukemia, liver disease

MANILA, Philippines — The Shiba Inu named Kabosu, famous for the "Doge" meme and the eponymous cryptocurrency "Dogecoin," is suffering from Leukemia and liver disease.

The latest post on Kabosu's Instagram account sees the dog laying on a bed, slowly blinking at the camera, but otherwise okay as seen in other clips.

"Kabosu's disease names are acute cholangiohepatitis and chronic lymphoma leukemia. Right now, the liver level is very bad and jaundice appears. But antibiotics will definitely improve," the post's caption read written by owner Atsuko Sato.

Sato previously shared that Kabosu had been sick since Christmas Eve, unable to eat or drink, and “was in very dangerous condition” after blood tests were conducted.

The 17-year-old Kabosu — whom Sato adopted in 2008 — is said to have an appetitie and can drink water, as seen in clips of her consuming paste and soup, then walking around.

Cholangiohepatitis is the inflammation of bile ducts, gallbladder and liver tissue while Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia is a type of blood and bone marrow cancer. The Shiba Inus have an average life span of 12 to 15 years.

Kabosu rose to fame when the Japanese kindergarten teacher Sato posted a side-eyeing photo of the dog, which led to the now-viral "Doge" meme and eventually "Dogecoin."

The satirical cryptocurrency was even the sponsor for professional English football club Watford F.C., where Kabosu's face appeared on the jerseys of the players.

In 2021, the meme was sold for a whopping $4 million (P223 million) to become the most expensive meme non-fungible token (NFT) ever to be sold.

