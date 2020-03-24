ALLURE
"As veterinarians, it is our duty to provide proper care to our pets and to ensure their overall health and wellness, the Philippine Veterinary Medical Association said.
Jules Salonga, file
LIST: Vet clinics open during Luzon quarantine
(Philstar.com) - March 24, 2020 - 6:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Some veterinary clinics are open to provide pet care while the Philippines battles the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Philippine Veterinary Medical Association said Tuesday.

"As veterinarians, it is our duty to provide proper care to our pets and to ensure their overall health and wellness, PVMA said.

Although the clinics are open, PVMA said visits should be limited "to very important cases only." It is best to call ahead before going to the clinics.

The Bureau of Animal Industry last Friday issued a memorandum that licensed veterinarians "bearing proper documentation" are to be allowed through quarantine checkpoints "for them to continuously provide veterinary and other technical services...to animals under their care or in response to animal disease emergencies being referred to them during this time of crisis."

The BAI has also started issuing conduct passes to veterinarians.

Licensed veterinarians are reminded to observe social distancing, disinfection, and other quarantine protocols. 

Here is the list of veterinary clinics compiled by the PVMA

Metro Manila

Animal Shelter Vet Clinic
1376 Mercedes Ave, Pasig City
09198289251

Animal Shelter Vet Clinic
Brgy Tuktukan, Taguig City
Clinic hours: 9am to 5pm
0919-8289251

Santa Ana Animal Health Clinic
2259 Calderon St, Sta Ana Manila
8241-7224

Jose Abad Santos Vet Clinic
1938 Jose Abad Santos Ave, Manila
0917-5521069/ 8788-0259

Pet Society Comfort & Care Veterinary Clinic
50 Villa Ortigas II, Granada St., Brgy.Valencia, Quezon City
0927-6508282/7216-3115

PasigLine Animal Clinic
#21 CLP Bldg, Mercedes Ave, San Miguel, Pasig City
642-1502, 0915-545-8490/0915-371-9261

Metro Paws Pet Clinic
P3-11 Manlunas Street, Villamor Airbase Pasay City
7919-5372

Petlink Wellness Center & Veterinary Clinic
Caloocan: 173 West, Macario Asistio Ave, Caloocan City (24hrs)
09054711129/0908-7209863
Malabon: 4-E Victoneta Ave, Potrero, Malabon
0956-0856119/0929-3275030

Vets on the Block Pet Clinic
10 Hyacinth Street, Roxas District, Quezon City
0918-5400984,34148428

Pet Starz Wellness Clinic
J.P Rizal, Makati City
0915-0558-805, 09198020558, 8776-7048

VET 911 ANIMAL CLINIC
Unit 203, #51 Shorthorn St. Brgy. Bahay Toro, Quezon City
(Except Wednedays)
09326-184116, 0935-8115516, 7373-1062

PetVet Jr. Animal Clinic & Grooming Center
490 Quirino Avenue Talipapa Novaliches Quezon City
09338101881, 79057343

PETVET ANIMAL HEALTH CLINIC AND GROOMING CENTER
2nd Floor Nova Square Shopping Center, Quirino Hiway cor P. dela Cruz Street, San Batolome, Quezon City.
8332-5488; 0943-1427906

ManilaVets Animal Clinic
683 Mangga Avenue corner Mindanao St. Sampaloc Manila
0915-1942009, 7746-9054

Pet Saloon Animal Clinic

Gen.T.de Leon Valenzuela City
09669161011, 7956 63 09

Healthy Prints Veterinary Services
B20 L14 San Gregorio St., Golden Acres, ("Grandeur") Marcos Alvarez Extension, Talon V, Las Piñas City
09063514802

May Rulibeth L Javier Pet Lovers Animal Clinic and Emergency Services ( PLACES) / Doc May Pet Wellness Center
76 Visayas Avenue, Vasra, Quezon City 

0917-8316826/ 8924-7118

Vets at Work
Holy Spirit Drive, Don Antonio Heights,QC
09209739069

Pet Saloon Animal Clinic

2029 A. Santos Subdivision, Gen. T. De Leon, Valenzuela City

0966-9161011

Luzon

Greenwoods Pet Hospital
Greenwoods Avenue, Greenwoods Executive Village, Greenwoods Ave, Cainta,

Seven Lakes Veterinary Clinic
Colago Ave., San Pablo, Laguna 
0917-8172043, 0495-496071, 0922-8217981

Whitewoods Animal Clinic
Baramgay Puting Kahoy, Silang, Cavite
09332261285, 09066815783

Pet Family Animal Clinic and Grooming Center
Barangay Buhay na Tubig, Imus, Cavite
0906-2921197, 0464-186235

FMS Veterinary Clinic
6658 National Road,San Antonio,Los Baños,Laguna
0906-2334489

Pajares Animal Clinic
Biñan, Laguna
09989724121

Dog Central Veterinary Clinic & Grooming
Barangay Halang, Calamba City
0932-8495981

Petrio Veterinary Clinic and Grooming Center
YAMC Building, Barangay Sahud Ulan, Tanza, Cavite
0956-0415413, 09335974741

P-bee Snoopy and Buddy Veterinary Clinic
San Vicente, 2 Silang, Cavite
0995-8128176, 0918-5731725

Happy Barn Animal Clinic & LA Pet Health and Wellness Shoppe
Sta. Cruz, Laguna
049- 5764540, 09298379868

Doc F Veterinary Clinic
Libmanan, Camarines Sur
0919-3796937, 09066213027

Pawsitively Purrfect
Animal Health & Grooming Center
Lipa City
0917-5556851, 0955-7103717

Pet Wonders Veterinary Clinic
San Pedro, Laguna
8553-3196, 7214-1989, 09175117982

Pet Wonders Veterinary Clinic (Rosario)
Rosario Ave., San Vicente, San Pedro, Laguna
7950-7155, 0917-1466789

Village Vet Animal Clinic and Grooming Center

Scandia Suites 2 South Forbes Inchican, Silang, Cavite
0905-8740422, 09493495943, 0495445939

Wags & Whiskers Veterinary Clinic
216 Aguinaldo Highway, Biga 2, Silang, Cavite
0917-1535859,0939-5244249

Sorsogon Vet Clinic- Garcia and Balogos branches
Garcia St, Sorsogon
09198289251

This list will be updated daily

