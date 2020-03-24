LIST: Vet clinics open during Luzon quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Some veterinary clinics are open to provide pet care while the Philippines battles the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Philippine Veterinary Medical Association said Tuesday.

"As veterinarians, it is our duty to provide proper care to our pets and to ensure their overall health and wellness, PVMA said.

Although the clinics are open, PVMA said visits should be limited "to very important cases only." It is best to call ahead before going to the clinics.

The Bureau of Animal Industry last Friday issued a memorandum that licensed veterinarians "bearing proper documentation" are to be allowed through quarantine checkpoints "for them to continuously provide veterinary and other technical services...to animals under their care or in response to animal disease emergencies being referred to them during this time of crisis."

The BAI has also started issuing conduct passes to veterinarians.

Licensed veterinarians are reminded to observe social distancing, disinfection, and other quarantine protocols.

Here is the list of veterinary clinics compiled by the PVMA

Metro Manila

Animal Shelter Vet Clinic

1376 Mercedes Ave, Pasig City

09198289251

Animal Shelter Vet Clinic

Brgy Tuktukan, Taguig City

Clinic hours: 9am to 5pm

0919-8289251

Santa Ana Animal Health Clinic

2259 Calderon St, Sta Ana Manila

8241-7224

Jose Abad Santos Vet Clinic

1938 Jose Abad Santos Ave, Manila

0917-5521069/ 8788-0259

Pet Society Comfort & Care Veterinary Clinic

50 Villa Ortigas II, Granada St., Brgy.Valencia, Quezon City

0927-6508282/7216-3115

PasigLine Animal Clinic

#21 CLP Bldg, Mercedes Ave, San Miguel, Pasig City

642-1502, 0915-545-8490/0915-371-9261

Metro Paws Pet Clinic

P3-11 Manlunas Street, Villamor Airbase Pasay City

7919-5372

Petlink Wellness Center & Veterinary Clinic

Caloocan: 173 West, Macario Asistio Ave, Caloocan City (24hrs)

09054711129/0908-7209863

Malabon: 4-E Victoneta Ave, Potrero, Malabon

0956-0856119/0929-3275030

Vets on the Block Pet Clinic

10 Hyacinth Street, Roxas District, Quezon City

0918-5400984,34148428

Pet Starz Wellness Clinic

J.P Rizal, Makati City

0915-0558-805, 09198020558, 8776-7048

VET 911 ANIMAL CLINIC

Unit 203, #51 Shorthorn St. Brgy. Bahay Toro, Quezon City

(Except Wednedays)

09326-184116, 0935-8115516, 7373-1062

PetVet Jr. Animal Clinic & Grooming Center

490 Quirino Avenue Talipapa Novaliches Quezon City

09338101881, 79057343

PETVET ANIMAL HEALTH CLINIC AND GROOMING CENTER

2nd Floor Nova Square Shopping Center, Quirino Hiway cor P. dela Cruz Street, San Batolome, Quezon City.

8332-5488; 0943-1427906

ManilaVets Animal Clinic

683 Mangga Avenue corner Mindanao St. Sampaloc Manila

0915-1942009, 7746-9054

Pet Saloon Animal Clinic

Gen.T.de Leon Valenzuela City

09669161011, 7956 63 09

Healthy Prints Veterinary Services

B20 L14 San Gregorio St., Golden Acres, ("Grandeur") Marcos Alvarez Extension, Talon V, Las Piñas City

09063514802

May Rulibeth L Javier Pet Lovers Animal Clinic and Emergency Services ( PLACES) / Doc May Pet Wellness Center

76 Visayas Avenue, Vasra, Quezon City

0917-8316826/ 8924-7118

Vets at Work

Holy Spirit Drive, Don Antonio Heights,QC

09209739069

Pet Saloon Animal Clinic

2029 A. Santos Subdivision, Gen. T. De Leon, Valenzuela City

0966-9161011

Luzon

Greenwoods Pet Hospital

Greenwoods Avenue, Greenwoods Executive Village, Greenwoods Ave, Cainta,

Seven Lakes Veterinary Clinic

Colago Ave., San Pablo, Laguna

0917-8172043, 0495-496071, 0922-8217981

Whitewoods Animal Clinic

Baramgay Puting Kahoy, Silang, Cavite

09332261285, 09066815783

Pet Family Animal Clinic and Grooming Center

Barangay Buhay na Tubig, Imus, Cavite

0906-2921197, 0464-186235

FMS Veterinary Clinic

6658 National Road,San Antonio,Los Baños,Laguna

0906-2334489

Pajares Animal Clinic

Biñan, Laguna

09989724121

Dog Central Veterinary Clinic & Grooming

Barangay Halang, Calamba City

0932-8495981

Petrio Veterinary Clinic and Grooming Center

YAMC Building, Barangay Sahud Ulan, Tanza, Cavite

0956-0415413, 09335974741

P-bee Snoopy and Buddy Veterinary Clinic

San Vicente, 2 Silang, Cavite

0995-8128176, 0918-5731725

Happy Barn Animal Clinic & LA Pet Health and Wellness Shoppe

Sta. Cruz, Laguna

049- 5764540, 09298379868

Doc F Veterinary Clinic

Libmanan, Camarines Sur

0919-3796937, 09066213027

Pawsitively Purrfect

Animal Health & Grooming Center

Lipa City

0917-5556851, 0955-7103717

Pet Wonders Veterinary Clinic

San Pedro, Laguna

8553-3196, 7214-1989, 09175117982

Pet Wonders Veterinary Clinic (Rosario)

Rosario Ave., San Vicente, San Pedro, Laguna

7950-7155, 0917-1466789

Village Vet Animal Clinic and Grooming Center

Scandia Suites 2 South Forbes Inchican, Silang, Cavite

0905-8740422, 09493495943, 0495445939

Wags & Whiskers Veterinary Clinic

216 Aguinaldo Highway, Biga 2, Silang, Cavite

0917-1535859,0939-5244249

Sorsogon Vet Clinic- Garcia and Balogos branches

Garcia St, Sorsogon

09198289251

This list will be updated daily