The creative revolution of the 28th 4As AOY Awards

MANILA, Philippines — The world is changing, and behind it are the greats that keep creating.

These words echo louder than ever, in an industry that is moving faster than ever.

This 2026, the 4As Philippines celebrates the evolving forces of excellence at the coming 4As AOY Awards. Leading the revolution is AOY Chairman Portia Catuira, chief operating officer at TBWASantiago Mangada Puno, and Vice-Chair and Panel Head for Research & Independent Agency of the Year Russ Molina, founding partner and chief digital officer, Seven A.D.

Joining them is a heavy-hitting roster of leaders from the industry as panel heads are:

Management of Business - Tats Cruz (chief creative agencies officer)

- Tats Cruz (chief creative agencies officer) Creative - Chino Jayme (executive creative director, Ogilvy Manila)

- Chino Jayme (executive creative director, Ogilvy Manila) Market Performance - Edg Samson (chief client officer, Jayme Headquarters)

- Edg Samson (chief client officer, Jayme Headquarters) Industry Leadership and Community Service - Ronald Barreiro (CEO of the Creative Service Line, Dentsu Philippines)

- Ronald Barreiro (CEO of the Creative Service Line, Dentsu Philippines) Media Agency of the Year - Pat Dizon-Sotto (co-founder and managing partner, Huddle Room)

- Pat Dizon-Sotto (co-founder and managing partner, Huddle Room) Digital Agency of the Year - Peach Natividad (chief strategy officer, BBDO Guerrero)

- Peach Natividad (chief strategy officer, BBDO Guerrero) Brand Experience - Henson Wongaiham (co-founder and managing partner, AdHoc Marketing)

- Henson Wongaiham (co-founder and managing partner, AdHoc Marketing) Production Excellence - Earl Guico (president and managing partner, Elesi Studios)

- Earl Guico (president and managing partner, Elesi Studios) Public Relations – Norman Agatep (chairman and CEO, Grupo Agatep)

– Norman Agatep (chairman and CEO, Grupo Agatep) The NextGen Award – Joy Garcia (chief operating officer, Octopus & Whale)

This year’s theme is the "Creative Revolution." Inspired by the phenakistoscope, the very first form of animation, which has endured through time. In similar fashion, the creative industry carefully navigates through an ever-changing world, where shake-ups can now at any moment.

"Creativity is a continuous process of moving ideas forward. We don’t wait for perfect ideas, we keep pushing until they work,” Catuira says about this year’s theme.

This year’s AOY reflects that same mindset. We are on track in terms of timing, and the panel brings together seasoned leaders and new voices. It is about keeping standards high while moving the industry forward.

This year’s awards night will feature several new plates:

PR Agency of the Year - Best in PR Creativity and Effectiveness

PR Agency of the Year – Best in Industry Leadership and Corporate Social Responsibility

The NextGen Award - Director

Molina adds, “With everything happening in the world right now, we need to come together as a community and as an industry to celebrate not only the power of creativity in bringing change, but our collective power as well: Our relentless ability to move forward, to keep pushing the work, to keep showing up, and to keep creating even in moments of chaos and uncertainty.

"Because progress doesn’t happen by standing still. It happens through bold ideas, shared ambition, and the belief that what we make together can impact the world. This is what the AOY is all about.”

For more info, please visit aoy.com.ph.

Editor’s Note: Philstar.com is a media partner to the 4As AOY Award 2026.