47th Wedding Expo Philippines: A fresh take on the details that make a wedding

The 47th Wedding Expo Philippines by Themes and Motifs brings together verified and registered wedding businesses this September 26 and 27 at the SMX Convention Center in SM MOA.

MANILA, Philippines — With so many decisions that go into planning a wedding, knowing which details are worth prioritizing can make all the difference.

From the little touches guests remember to the bigger decisions that shape the celebration, couples today are looking for ideas that feel intentional, personal, and worth the investment.

The 47th Wedding Expo Philippines by Themes and Motifs brings together verified and registered wedding businesses this September 26 and 27 at the SMX Convention Center in SM MOA. It gives soon-to-weds the opportunity to see, taste, compare and experience ideas before making those important wedding decisions.

Here are six wedding details worth considering this year:

1. A favor guests will use and won’t just leave behind

Wedding favors are more meaningful when they have a life beyond the celebration.

The Amenity Studio offers thoughtful gift sets that guests can actually enjoy and use after the wedding, making the traditional thank-you favor feel a little more worthwhile.

Good to know: Pleated Collection featuring two Hermès Eau d’Orange Verte Pleated Soap 50g start at P750 per set. Purchase 10 sets and enjoy 10% off or complimentary customization.

2. A sweet take on cocktail hour

An ice cream cart can bring that same social energy to dessert, creating a casual stop for guests to gather and enjoy a treat between the ceremony and reception.

Arce Dairy Ice Cream Cart offers couples a fun and interactive way to add another food moment to the celebration, with packages designed for groups of different sizes. The cart signage can also be customized to complement the wedding theme, making it not just a dessert stop, but another thoughtful detail within the celebration.

Good to know: Packages start at P8,000 for 50 guests.

3. More than just the wedding cake

The cake may be the centerpiece, but it doesn’t have to be the entire dessert story. Smaller pastries and sweets such as the decadent French macaron can add variety to the reception.

Dylan Patisserie offers more choices for couples building a dessert selection around their celebration—from the main cake to treats guests can enjoy throughout the reception.

4. Jewelry you’ll still love after the wedding

Some wedding details are meant to last far beyond the reception. Goldenhills Jewelry offers jewelry for meaningful milestones.

Seeing pieces in person at the expo gives couples the opportunity to discover styles and find something that feels right before making a decision.

Good to know: At Goldenhills Jewelry discover more options for the wedding day and other milestones to come.

5. A fun food experience beyond the usual reception menu

Sushi isn't the first food that comes to mind when planning a traditional wedding reception, which is exactly what makes it an interesting addition.

Sushi MNL gives couples a way to introduce something fresh and unexpected to cocktail hour, grazing tables, or late-night dining—adding variety while creating another food moment guests can gather around and enjoy.

Turn your dessert or cocktail hour into something guests can wander over to and enjoy with a beautifully styled pastry station from The Croissanterie.

Featuring an assortment of sweet and savory croissants, the setup adds both visual appeal and something delicious for guests to discover, snack on, and share throughout the celebration.

6. Turn guest moments into keepsakes

Not every wedding memory has to be about the couple. Salamin Manila gives guests their own moment in front of the camera, turning the reception into a space where they can play, pose and create something together.

With an interactive mirror, personalized templates and instant prints, guests leave with a keepsake of a celebration they were part of—not just a photo of the couple.

Find the ideas that fit your celebration—and make them yours

The best wedding details are the ones guests can enjoy, experience and remember.

At the 47th Wedding Expo Philippines, couples can discover even more ideas through Clara Olé, the expo’s Official Food Lifestyle Partner, with an interactive experience featuring food sampling, games and culinary inspiration.

The Book to Win promotion and hourly raffle draws from participating exhibitors and partners add even more reasons to explore.

Pre-register now at www.themesnmotifs.com and secure your front-row access to the country’s premier bridal planning experience.

Editor’s Note: This press release is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



