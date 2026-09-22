'Maybe you need kindness': Anne Curtis claps back at 'retokada' claim

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Anne Curtis shut down a comment that claimed she had surgery done on her face.

The "It's Showtime" host reposted on X last September 21, Monday, a video of a fan appearing to take home posters of Anne after purchasing items from a cosmetics brand she co-owns.

A lurking account replied to the post Anne made with a close-up photo of her from the recent Preview Ball 2026 with the caption "Retokada yarn? Exhibit A - anak," alleging that Anne got plastic surgery.

Anne responded an hour later during the early hours of September 22 and made it clear she is "not retokada at all." For her, she and her daughter Dahlia are both beautiful.

Can proudly say I’m not retokada at all and for me, for me lang naman, my daughter and I are both beautiful. I usually don’t give people like you the time of the day but wala lang. I don’t know who hurt you or why you’re so angry with me but nonetheless sending you some kindness maybe you some in your life. Big virtual hug ???? I mean that, sincerely. Good night! ???? — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) September 21, 2026

"I usually don't give people like you the time of day but wala lang. I don't know who hurt you or why you're so angry with me but nonetheless sending you some kindness, maybe you [need] some in your life," the host-actress said.

"Big virtual hug. I mean that, sincerely. Good night!" Anne ended with a couple of emojis, followed by supportive replies by followers.

Dahlia is Anne's six-year-old daughter with husband Erwan Heussaff, whom she wed in 2017.

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