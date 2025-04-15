Marjorie Barretto earplug use resurfaces after Ogie Diaz interview

Marjorie Barretto sits down with Ogie Diaz for the latter's YouTube channel as published on April 12, 2025.

Trigger warning: Mentions of physical abuse

MANILA, Philippines — A clip from a 2022 vlog by Marjorie Barretto wherein the actress shows she's using an earplug is making the rounds online following an interview with Ogie Diaz where she mentions being struck in the ear by ex-husband Dennis Padilla.

The showbiz journalist and talent manager interviewed Marjorie days after speaking with Dennis, who posted a now-deleted public rant about being snubbed during the April 9 wedding of one of the former couple's children, Claudia.

In his interview with Ogie, Dennis said he was hurt by what happened during and after Claudia's wedding to long-time partner Basti Lorenzo and reiterated he was ending his relationship with Claudia and her siblings Julia and Leon.

Marjorie recounted during her interview the estranged relationship Dennis had with their children, pointing out he never fought for joint custody and claimed Dennis physically abused her during their relationship.

The actress shared to Ogie a story of when Julia was a few days old and Dennis got angry at something Marjorie complained about.

"Nagla-lakad ako papasok sa kwarto from the back, he hit me so hard in my ear, lumipad talaga ako kasi hindi ka nakailag e. Nawala ang eardrum ko... Up to this day, I suffered from that. Wala akong eardrum… Na-surgery ‘yun," Marjorie said, adding that doctors had to graft from her skull for the procedure.

The Ogie-Marjorie video currently has five million views on YouTube since it premiered last April 11, and soon after, another clip of Marjorie was going viral.

The clip is taken from a vlog Marjorie made during a Boracay trip in 2022. At the video's six-minute mark, Marjorie is sitting down, putting on sunblock lotion multiple times.

When she tries posing for the camera, she fidgets with her left ear where she had an earplug in place.

"Don't mind my ear, I need an earplug!" Marjorie laughed, adding she couldn't share why as "it's another interview."

A number of YouTube users have began leaving new supportive comments on the vlog, over two years since Marjorie posted it. — With reports from Jan Milo Severo

