GRID Property Ventures: Built on faith for the people

MANILA, Philippines — In a world where property ownership reigns supreme as a symbol of wealth and power, how can a normal Filipino continue to hope of having his share of freedom? Where can an average working Pinoy lean on to achieve their lifetime goal of providing their families a place they can call “home”?

In the Philippines, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) reported a 6.5 million housing backlog in 2022, which could grow to 22 million in 2040 if it remains neglected and unsolved. Various public and private organizations have been working hand-in-hand to combat this complex issue that continues to drag the economy down the hill.

“We envisioned a future where every Filipino who aspires to have or to keep their homes safe and secure for future generations is within their reach. We are redefining the real estate landscape in the Philippines and beyond through our innovative solutions of seamlessly blending technology with human-centric solutions while maintaining meaningful relationships with our stakeholders,” shares Zaira Tumang, CEO and founder of GRID Property Ventures.

From a prayer to a covenant

GRID started out as a frustration for Zaira after she experienced first-hand the inefficiencies and challenges of owning a property. In her years of experience as a sales manager in one of the country’s most affluent and high-valued cities, Zaira faced the reality of life for those who aspire to possess their own property, with all the due diligence, documents and processes that one has to undergo to acquire a property.

“It was a simple prayer that turned into a covenant for me when I started GRID. The challenging state of our property industry fueled us to come up with easier and better solutions making each transaction smoother and convenient to our clients,” Zaira mentioned.

“When I prayed to God, I only prayed for Him to give us this dream business partner, and just like how the Lord answers our prayer, He gave us more that’s why I promised Him that I’ll help more Filipinos to get their dream property, as well keeping those who already have their properties secured and safe,” she added.

Guided by strong faith, purpose, hard work, and an adaptive support system, GRID’s mission and vision carry the foundation of building not just a company but a community dedicated to innovation and purpose.

GRID’s reach crosses boarded not only in Asia but up to the other side of the world. With various teams operating in Dubai, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Germany and the United States, GRID is set for some groundbreaking innovations in the real estate industry.

Power to the people

At GRID, they believe in the power of its people being its key element in making each transaction smooth and convenient for everyone.

“We started growing the company in 2024, but I feel very blessed and grateful because the Lord has answered my prayer and provided me with a good set of people who are very effective and well-rounded. For a start-up company like ours, having 15 in-house employees is already a blessing that we will keep nourishing so that we will be readier for the challenges of this new year,” Zaira shared.

Driven by its vision of providing a modern and efficient platform for property acquisition that connects stakeholders seamlessly, GRID is led by its founder and CEO Zaira Tumang, head of business development Queenie Rehman and chief finance officer Tesa Neri.

These three women serve as the foundation of the future of real estate transactions in the country along with former Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board chief Popoy Arrieta and business development manager JC Aranas who are pushing GRID further to new opportunities for more Filipinos here and abroad.

“Even before we became a technology company, we were actually a people company. We are friends who became family, and this is what keeps me alive and GRID afloat over the past years. The company is not new, in fact, we have been here since 2018, but through family and friends’ trust, we are still here, and in 2024, we are slowly growing into the company that it is now,” Zaira shared.

Redesigning the future of property market

“We are not reinventing the wheel, instead we are focused on leveraging our strengths and building solutions that matter,” Zaira beamed up.

Introducing a modern and streamlined approach, GRID offers simplified property acquisition and encourages collaboration among all stakeholders in the real estate industry. Pioneering commercial real estate listing in the Philippines through its innovative platform, GRID offers Data Matching, Private Listings, Verified Listings, and even Commission Matrix & Calculations that benefit both buyers and sellers.

Boasting user-friendly features, convenient and cost-effective solutions, and creative and marketing tools, GRID is further highlighted with simplified and online services that make property buying and selling more convenient for its users.

GRID offers free document consultation services and additional options, such as due diligence and title handling, for a fee, as well as pre-filled online real estate forms such as ATS and LOI.

Available on both desktop and mobile, the GRID platform safe and secure access to various property types, including commercial spaces, residential buildings, land plots and special-purpose real estate.

GRID’s lists are updated in real-time as new information becomes available sharing the most detailed information possible including price and contact details and more.

“GRID is more than just a listing site. We provide tools designed to connect real estate professionals with business clients. Our services include property listings, market analytics, lead management, and transaction facilitation catering to a wider audience here and abroad,” Zaira concluded.

To learn more about GRID, you may visit https://grid.com.ph. You can also follow GRID on Facebook.

Editor’s Note: This press release from GRID is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.