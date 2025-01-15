Year of fortune, year of fun!

It’s Dining Deals galore at SM Supermalls this Chinese New Year! Download the SM Malls Online App to avail of these treats-sss

Celebrate Chinese New Year in sss-style at SM Supermalls

MANILA, Philippines — As the Year of the Snake slides into 2025, SM Supermalls invites everyone to embrace the joy of family gatherings, introspection and personal growth.

Starting January 18, SM malls will transform into hubs of wisdom, charm and elegance, embodying the essence of the Snake’s energy. So whether you're here for the food, fortune or fun, there’s something exciting for everyone.

Snaking your way to fun in the digital world

Dive into the future of fun with SM Supermalls. Catch the digital debut of SM’s Snake icon, SiMi, through stunning CGI animations on every mall’s Facebook page. Plus, watch in awe as GOBO displays bring Chinese New Year magic to life from January 18 to 31.

This year, you can also get your hands on exciting souvenirs and prizes with these innovative activities:

Catch the Lucky Ang Pao at the Money Tree . Find your fortune by scanning the Money Tree, swiping for your result, and claiming your prize—it’s that simple!



. Find your fortune by scanning the Money Tree, swiping for your result, and claiming your prize—it’s that simple! AI Mirror + Fun Filters with SiMi and Hori7on

Visit the CNY displays, present your receipts and snag exclusive CNY-themed photo souvenirs and vouchers.

Snap, post and shine at the IG-worthy spots

From January 18 to 31, SM malls will be your ultimate photo destination. Pose under majestic arches adorned with oversized coins, tassels and mystical knots. Stroll through hallways glowing with enchanting red lanterns, or snap your next viral photo beside the lavishly decorated Lucky Money Tree. And don’t forget to check out the Zodiac Forecast Display to see what 2025 has in store!

Savor everything red and delicious

Step into the Everything Red Fair, a bustling marketplace celebrating joy and good fortune with artisanal crafts and mouthwatering delicacies. Check out the fair from January 18 until the end of the month.

From tasty treats to festive ornaments, the Everything Red Fair has all your Chinese New Year needs.

But what's CNY without authentic Chinese cuisine? From January 18 to 31, SM Supermalls’ Everything Chinese Food Fest offers a delectable and lucky feast perfect for sharing with family and friends.

Discover a variety of flavorful Chinese dishes from (left to right, top to bottom): Wow Cow Beef Hot Pot (SM by the Bay), Sichu Malatang (SM Podium and SM Mall of Asia), TuanTuan Chinese Brasserie (SM Aura and SM Megamall), and Tung Lok Seafood (S Maison).

Dazzling performances to usher in good fortune

Feel the beat of tradition with Lion and Dragon Dances that will bring prosperity to all. Learn from a feng shui master to align your energy for the New Year.

From fun digital experiences to food and festivities, there’s no better place to be than SM Supermalls this Chinese New Year! So, bring your family, your friends, and your best vibes as we ring in the Year of the Snake in the most exciting way possible.

To know more about SM Supermalls’ Chinese New Year events, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls on social media.

Editor’s Note: This press release from SM is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.