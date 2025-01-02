Meet the top digital changemakers in the public sector driving progress with GCash

The fourth GCash Digital Excellence Awards celebrates outstanding efforts in digital transformation. In photo is Cathlyn Pavia, head of public sector and regional development at GCash.

Here's the complete list of winners from the GCash Digital Excellence Awards 2024

MANILA, Philippines — As a leading finance app and the largest cashless ecosystem in the Philippines, GCash continues to champion digital financial inclusion through strategic partnerships with private and public sectors.

To celebrate outstanding efforts in digital transformation, the fourth GCash Digital Excellence Awards (GDEA)—held recently at Conrad Hotel Manila in Pasay—recognized local government units (LGUs), national government agencies, key industry partners and MSMEs for their innovative use of digital finance solutions.

The event also spotlighted the three most digitally advanced cities from the DigiCities program and businesses that have achieved remarkable growth by embracing digital transformation.

“These awards are an annual recognition of the various institutions that have fostered digital financial programs, overcame barriers, built capabilities, implemented programs on resiliency and empower their communities to achieve a sustainable ecosystem,” shared Ernest Cu, Chairman of the Board of Mynt, and President and CEO of Globe Group.

“Through this annual recognition program, GCash aims to motivate the public sector and continue innovating their services for the Filipinos and inspire others to follow suit towards financial inclusion,” he added.

GCash continues to envision a fully digital, financially inclusive Philippines, where every community, town, city and region thrives through digital finance solutions.

GXI President and CEO Renren Reyes, Mynt Chairman of the Board and Globe Group President and CEO Ernest Cu, and Interior and Local Government Assistant Secretary Rolando Puno

Here are this year’s awardees:

Recognized Regulatory and Law Enforcement Partners

This recognition celebrates the outstanding collaboration between GCash and its partners in advancing the safety and security of our services. It highlights the importance of strong partnerships in fostering trust, accountability and continuous improvement in the industries GCash serves.

1. Securities and Exchange Commission Philippines

2. Senate Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies

3. House Committee on Banks and Financial Intermediaries

4. Department of Finance

5. PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group

6. Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center

7. National Bureau of Investigation

Advocate for Digital Empowerment

It recognizes public, private and special initiatives that facilitate digital financial inclusion for Filipinos. The awardees actively support the vision of providing Finance for All by bridging gaps and encouraging widespread access to digital financial services.

1. Anti-Red Tape Authority

2. Government Procurement Policy Board – Technical Support Office

3. Commission on Audit

4. Bureau of Local Government Finance

5. TikTok Shop Philippines

6. Start UP Village

7. US Agency for International Development

8. Canva

9. National Privacy Commission

Digital Breakthrough Growth Award

This award is given to government units that have demonstrated exceptional commitment and success in embracing digitalization since their adoption in less than a year. It celebrates their outstanding efforts in promoting awareness and achieving significant growth in digital collection.

1. San Juan, La Union

2. Cotabato City

3. Government Service Insurance System

Digital Breakthrough Growth Award - Cotabato City

Excellence in Digital Transformation

This is presented to government institutions that have demonstrated consistent and impressive growth in digital transactions from 2022 to 2024. This recognizes the recipients’ ability to maintain and build upon their success year after year, reflecting their commitment, resilience and effective strategies in achieving sustainable growth.

1. Imus City

2. Land Transportation Office

Leader in Sustainable Financial Digitalization

This award recognizes government institutions that have collaborated with Gcash and set industry standards, leading the way in providing innovative public services and programs.

1. Makati City

2. Quezon City

3. Tagbilaran City

4. Pag-IBIG

5. Maritime Industry Authority

Leader in Sustainable Financial Digitalization - Tagbilaran City

Palengke Excellence in Digital Transformation

This award is given to top performing public markets that have effectively promoted and facilitated the adoption of digital transactions among their vendors and their customers to maximize the features and benefits of a digital wallet into their daily transactions.

1. San Fernando Market - San Fernando, Pampanga

2. Burgos Public Market - Bacolod

3. Carmen Public Market - Cagayan De Oro

4. New Marulas Public Market - Valenzuela

Top 3 DigiCities LGU Award

This award is given to the Top 3 LGUs—from among 27 DigiCities—who have shown proactive support and excellent execution in pushing for Digital Payment Adoption across all segments.

1. Victorias City

2. Lapu Lapu City

3. San Fernando, Pampanga

Top 1 DIgiCities LGU Award - Victorias City

Rising Biz Award

This award recognizes the Top 3 local MSMEs in the DigiCities Program for their exceptional growth in digital sales and innovations.

1. Aina Kim Travel and Tours

2. Nikkos Brew

3. Silk Events Management

Biz Innovator Award

Finally, this award recognizes those who lead the way in pioneering new approaches and best practices to business.

1. Mitsukoshi Motors Inc.

2. C&AAA Supermarket

Empowering every sector through DigiCities

Launched this year, DigiCities has created digital ecosystems in 27 cities nationwide. This enables MSMEs, wet market vendors, tricycle drivers, and sari-sari store owners to participate in the digital economy.

Through partnerships with local government units (LGUs), Department of Trade and Industry, and partners from the private sector, DigiCities helps businesses adopt digital tools for growth and efficiency.

“This opportunity allowed us to strengthen digital onboarding, offered to other drivers and drive financial literacy with sessions on safety and security by local government units,” said Cathlyn Pavia, head of public sector and regional development at GCash.

“Financial literacy sessions bridge the gap and share knowledge about transacting with digital payments, accessing basic financial services to loans and even insurance. And we are educating our users on the responsible and safe use of GCash as a digital payment app,” she shared.

Digital transformation success stories

Philstar.com/Dindi Sundiam Police Lieutenant Wallen Mae Arancillo, public information officer of Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP ACG), and Sharon Grace De Guia-Cantos, owner of Silk Events Management

Among this year’s awardees is Sharon Grace De Guia-Cantos, owner of Silk Events Management, recognized with the Rising Biz Award.

“I’m very happy and proud to receive this award from GCash,” she shared. “It validated all our efforts to digitalize Silk Events Management. We started very traditionally, but digitalization, with GCash’s help, made our company more productive.”

De Guia-Cantos recalled the challenges her team faced, particularly as not all staff members initially had smartphones or were digitally equipped. Despite this, her team adapted, enabling the business to operate efficiently without daily bank visits or manual transactions.

“We save so much time, gas and transportation costs. Financial transactions are faster, and we no longer need face-to-face meetings. Everything is digital, making our work seamless and productive,” she added.

GDEA also honored the remarkable efforts of government agencies and regulatory partners, such as the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP ACG), recognized for its regulatory collaboration in combating cybercrime.

“Since the establishment of the PNP ACG, we’ve collaborated with local and foreign law enforcement agencies, internet service providers, and other government sectors,” shared Police Lieutenant Wallen Mae Arancillo, public information officer for the PNP ACG.

“Our efforts in investigating cybercrimes, especially phishing and investment scams, have been strengthened through these partnerships. Financial institutions assist us during cyber warrant implementations, helping identify perpetrators within 72 hours.”

As cybercrime becomes increasingly complex, the PNP ACG is investing in advanced training in cryptocurrency investigations, ensuring the continued protection of the public from digital fraud schemes.

The GDEA 2024 showcased trailblazers in both the public and private sectors, reinforcing a shared commitment to a more connected and inclusive digital ecosystem. Through DigiCities and continued recognition programs like GDEA, GCash aims to inspire a culture of innovation, resilience and sustainable digital growth.

