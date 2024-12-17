SM Prime, BFP unite to honor Ten Outstanding Firefighters of the Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — On December 2, SM Prime, in partnership with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), honored the winners of the inaugural Search for Ten Outstanding Firefighters of the Philippines (TOFF) during a prestigious ceremony held at SMX Convention Center Manila.
Recognizing contributions to nation-building
The TOFF initiative honored the contributions of nearly 38,000 BFP personnel to nation-building, recognizing their heroism and dedication to advancing disaster risk reduction in the Philippines. The program showcased the BFP's vital role in protecting lives and property, highlighting exemplary achievements that reinforced its reputation as a leader in emergency response and public safety. By celebrating courage, innovation, and commitment, TOFF inspired excellence, boosted morale and provided awardees with public recognition and career advancement opportunities.
SM Prime’s commitment to disaster resilience
The Search for the Ten Outstanding Firefighters of the Philippines highlighted a significant milestone as SM Prime’s first-ever award program, underscoring the BFP’s pivotal role in safeguarding the private and public sectors. This initiative also highlighted the robust Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between SM Prime and the BFP, established through a Memorandum of Agreement in March 2019. Over the years, this collaboration demonstrated a shared vision for creating safer, adaptive, and disaster-resilient Filipino communities, supporting sustainable development goals.
Engaging in yearlong initiatives
Beyond TOFF, SM Prime and the BFP engaged in various impactful initiatives throughout the year. These included the simultaneous nationwide fire drills, fire square roadshows in the malls, education campaign on fire safety and prevention, fire brigade training of SM personnel, the “Are You Ready?” Art Exhibit and Fire Square Roadshow held from October 13 to 18, 2024, and the Incident Command System demonstration showcased during the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR).
Editor’s Note: This press release from SM is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.