SM Prime, BFP unite to honor Ten Outstanding Firefighters of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — On December 2, SM Prime, in partnership with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), honored the winners of the inaugural Search for Ten Outstanding Firefighters of the Philippines (TOFF) during a prestigious ceremony held at SMX Convention Center Manila.

Recognizing contributions to nation-building

The TOFF initiative honored the contributions of nearly 38,000 BFP personnel to nation-building, recognizing their heroism and dedication to advancing disaster risk reduction in the Philippines. The program showcased the BFP's vital role in protecting lives and property, highlighting exemplary achievements that reinforced its reputation as a leader in emergency response and public safety. By celebrating courage, innovation, and commitment, TOFF inspired excellence, boosted morale and provided awardees with public recognition and career advancement opportunities.

SM Prime’s commitment to disaster resilience

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary for Public Safety Serafin Barreto Jr. (second from right), joined by SM Prime President Jeffrey Lim (third from left) and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Deputy Chief for Administration, OIC FCSUPT Jesus Fernandez (third from right), congratulates SF03 Girlie May Gimotea, one of the winners of the Ten Outstanding Firefighters of the Philippines (TOFF).

The Search for the Ten Outstanding Firefighters of the Philippines highlighted a significant milestone as SM Prime’s first-ever award program, underscoring the BFP’s pivotal role in safeguarding the private and public sectors. This initiative also highlighted the robust Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between SM Prime and the BFP, established through a Memorandum of Agreement in March 2019. Over the years, this collaboration demonstrated a shared vision for creating safer, adaptive, and disaster-resilient Filipino communities, supporting sustainable development goals.

Engaging in yearlong initiatives

(From left) SM Supermalls Vice President for Operations Junias Eusebio and SM Supermalls Vice President for the Corporate Compliance Group Engr. Liza Silerio, award the plaque of appreciation to District Fire Marshal SSUPT Aristotle Banaga of the Manila Fire District, Fire District 1, during the Handog Pasasalamat event, which recognized the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) for its contributions to the 'Are You Ready?' Exhibit and Fire Square Roadshow.

Beyond TOFF, SM Prime and the BFP engaged in various impactful initiatives throughout the year. These included the simultaneous nationwide fire drills, fire square roadshows in the malls, education campaign on fire safety and prevention, fire brigade training of SM personnel, the “Are You Ready?” Art Exhibit and Fire Square Roadshow held from October 13 to 18, 2024, and the Incident Command System demonstration showcased during the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR).

Editor’s Note: This press release from SM is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.