TUMI celebrates the joy of coming together for the holidays

(Left) 19 Degree Frame Collection in Black Texture; (right) Georgica Kimbell Backpack and Marylea Crossbody in Taupe

Dynamic designs, new colorways, and new additions to the 19 Degree Aluminum collection spread joy all season long.

MANILA, Philippines — International travel, lifestyle and accessories brand TUMI is celebrating the joy of holiday reunions with inspired gift ideas for everyone on your list.

Featuring the brand’s signature dynamic and innovative designs elevated with cutting-edge technology, this year’s holiday offerings include new additions to the iconic 19 Degree Aluminum collection, on-trend metallic colorways and the introduction of an eye-catching reflective TUMI logo on select Alpha X bags.

The festive lineup also features a curated selection of travel essentials and transportive fragrances (available in select APAC countries only).

No matter where you call home and what holiday traditions you observe, the feeling of coming together is universal. TUMI will take you there.

Dazzling looks for day and night

(From left) Asra Small Crossbody in Pewter Metallic, Voyageur Vail Medium Tote and Belden Travel Wallet in Pewter Metallic and Voyageur Celina Backpack in Silver Sky

There’s no better time than the holidays for a little sparkle and shine. This year, TUMI introduces Pewter Metallic, an on-trend sparkly leather colorway to elevate any look.

The Asra Small Crossbody in Pewter Metallic is perfect for a night out or holiday party, offering just the right amount of shimmer and elegance while keeping your essentials within reach.

Crafted from softly textured leather, the Voyageur Vail Medium Tote in Pewter Metallic is ideal for carrying daily essentials and features a crossbody strap for added comfort and versatility.

Also new this season is Silver Sky, a cool gray with a metallic sheen reminiscent of winter skies. Available in the Celina Backpack, Madeline Cosmetic and more, this modern colorway adds a bright touch to the holiday season and makes for a functional and fashionable gift.

Eye-catching essentials for the modern traveler

TUMI Alpha Collection in Reflective TUMI Jacquard

A striking new addition to the TUMI Alpha collection of high-performance business and travel pieces, Reflective TUMI Jacquard offers a unique take on festive sparkle.

The eye-catching reflective print with an oversized logo placement adds a fresh and modern spin on key products such as the International Dual Access Carry-on, Brief Pack and Double Expansion Satchel.

The bold design element adds a contemporary edge to our iconic logo, providing the perfect blend of style and functionality for the modern traveler.

Thoughtful gifts for pursuing their passions

TUMI Sport Collection in Off White/Tan and TUMI Travel Accessories

This holiday season, TUMI also offers an array of gifts that speak to life’s passions, from sports to travel. As the official luggage partner of the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and LPGA Tour, TUMI’s Golf collection blends flawless functionality, unmatched quality and uncompromising attention to detail in an array of bags and accessories.

For the discerning traveler in your life, TUMI’s latest Packing Cubes available in small, medium and large sizes with black and light mauve as core colorways. For those seeking an easy way to personalize luggage, the newest Luggage Strap comes in seasonal olive and core colorways of light mauve and black to dress up any journey.

In Manila, the holiday gifts curated by TUMI were also previewed by guests at their holiday luncheon. The intimate gathering in Oro Plato brought together past and present brand influencers from the Philippines including Rovilson Fernandez, Carlo Chen-Delantar, Mars Miranda, Daniel Peters, Patricia Henson, Armi Mallare, Gabbi Garcia, Khalil Ramos, Rosanna Ocampo and Kelly Misa along with TUMI Philippines team, Primer Group of Companies COO Dinah Yau-Lim, business unit head Sofia Borromeo-Alvarez and brand manager Dane Marie Lacap.

The event also introduced a new wave of brand influencers, such as Rep. Franz Pumaren, director Carlos Alvarez, Ria Prieto, Cristalle Belo-Pitt, Justin Pitt, Maureen Disini, Nikki Gil, BJ Albert, Charmaine Lagman, Stephanie Zubiri and Scott Woodward. Adding to the excitement, TUMI announced the upcoming opening of its new store in Manila, marking another milestone for the brand in the Philippines.

At 130 square meters, this is TUMI’s largest store in the Philippines and the first in the country to showcase the brand’s latest retail design concept, redefining luxury shopping in the region.

Discover these gift ideas and more at your nearest TUMI store and TUMI.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by TUMI. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.