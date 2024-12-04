Experience the magic at MOA Night of Lights 2024

This year’s theme transforms MOA SKY into an enchanting dreamscape with immersive zones. Visitors will walk through a surreal wonderland of glowing illuminations, whimsical displays and larger-than-life art installations that create a visual symphony of color, imagination and artistry.

MANILA, Philippines — Prepare to be enchanted as the MOA Night of Lights opened on November 26 at the spectacular MOA SKY.

Step into a breathtaking world where dreams come alive and lights ignite the night. This one-of-a-kind illumination fest will transport visitors to an awe-inspiring realm of wonder, where the ordinary transforms into the extraordinary.

This year’s theme transforms MOA SKY into an enchanting dreamscape with immersive zones. Visitors will walk through a surreal wonderland of glowing illuminations, whimsical displays and larger-than-life art installations that create a visual symphony of color, imagination and artistry.

Each corner will reveal a new spectacle, leaving customers in awe and sparking the magic of possibility. Whether you're a dreamer or simply seeking an unforgettable night out, this year’s event promises an experience that will ignite your imagination and leave you awestruck.

Interactive zones to explore

Majestic Metallic Orbs of Enchantment invites you to wander among colossal orbs that shimmer with an otherworldly light. Each metallic sphere creates a mesmerizing spectacle.



invites you to wander among colossal orbs that shimmer with an otherworldly light. Each metallic sphere creates a mesmerizing spectacle. Crystal Light Odyssey: Step into a radiant world of crystal formations and prismatic displays with an immersive mirrored room that transports you to a dazzling realm of reflection and light. Walls of shimmering mirrors create an infinite expanse, where beams of colorful light dance and reflect in every direction.



Step into a radiant world of crystal formations and prismatic displays with an immersive mirrored room that transports you to a dazzling realm of reflection and light. Walls of shimmering mirrors create an infinite expanse, where beams of colorful light dance and reflect in every direction. Mystical Butterflies: Be enchanted by ethereal, glowing butterflies that flutter through the air, casting a magical glow that seems to come to life. Their expansive wings, adorned with patterns of stardust, illuminate the forest with a magical luminescence, turning every corner into a realm of wonder.



Be enchanted by ethereal, glowing butterflies that flutter through the air, casting a magical glow that seems to come to life. Their expansive wings, adorned with patterns of stardust, illuminate the forest with a magical luminescence, turning every corner into a realm of wonder. Cosmic Labyrinth: Immerse yourself in a larger-than-life maze of hypnotic black and white patterns, accentuated by striking gradient blue highlights. This giant inflatable maze offers an otherworldly journey through mesmerizing twists and turns, where every corner reveals a new cosmic wonder.



Immerse yourself in a larger-than-life maze of hypnotic black and white patterns, accentuated by striking gradient blue highlights. This giant inflatable maze offers an otherworldly journey through mesmerizing twists and turns, where every corner reveals a new cosmic wonder. Cosmic Eggs Nest: Discover a Dazzling Realm of Translucent Crystals featuring glowing fiberglass eggs that radiate a soft, ethereal light. Each egg, delicately crafted and illuminated from within, casts vibrant hues across the space, creating a mesmerizing play of color and shadow.



Discover a Dazzling Realm of Translucent Crystals featuring glowing fiberglass eggs that radiate a soft, ethereal light. Each egg, delicately crafted and illuminated from within, casts vibrant hues across the space, creating a mesmerizing play of color and shadow. Colossal Titans: Marvel at our towering, glowing mushrooms. Their massive caps casting a soft, colorful light that transforms the landscape into an enchanted world.

"The MOA Night of Lights 2024 is more than just an event—it’s an invitation to experience the extraordinary,” said Perkin So, senior assistant vice president for Operations.

“We’ve crafted an immersive space where families and friends can unite to celebrate the magic of light and boundless imagination. This year, we’re bringing dreams to life in a way that will leave everyone in awe, creating unforgettable moments for all who visit," So shared.

Admission details

To gain entry, a minimum single receipt purchase of P2,000 is required from any establishment within SM Mall of Asia (excluding Bills Payment) and MOA Square until January 12, 2025.

Each pass admits two persons, and children below 3 feet are free of charge as long as they are accompanied by an adult with a qualified pass.

Whether you're a creative spirit, a family looking for an adventure, or simply in the mood for a magical evening out, MOA Night of Ligths offers a unique experience that promises to captivate your heart and spark your imagination.

Editor’s Note: This press release from SM is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



