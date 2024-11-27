The SM Supermalls Grand Magical Christmas Parade returns

Famous social media personality and original SM Supermalls Grand Magical Parade Princess, Zeinab Harake, celebrates with her children and fiancé, former National University (NU) Bulldogs basketball star, Ray Parks.

MANILA, Philippines — The holidays just got brighter in the South! SM City Bacoor and SM City Dasmariñas recently launched the much-anticipated SM Supermalls Grand Magical Christmas Parade, bringing festive cheer to the community after a five-year-long wait. This beloved holiday favorite for shoppers, families, and friends brings a spectacular experience filled with dynamic colors, enchanting music and the heartwarming magic of Christmas.

Whimsical celebration at SM City Bacoor

Launching at SM City Bacoor, this year's SM Supermalls Grand Magical Christmas Parade brings together over 80 beloved Christmas characters, from Santa Claus and his joyful elves to reindeer and classic Christmas favorites.

Spectacular moments at SM City Dasmariñas

The holiday magic hops—and doesn’t stop! The celebration continued from SM City Bacoor to SM City Dasmariñas, where the mall hosted its own Grand Magical Christmas Parade. Shoppers and their families were delighted with a lively display as these characters marched through the mall, spreading joy and the true spirit of the holiday season.

The spirit of Christmas across South Luzon

Get ready for a magical Christmas experience with SM Supermalls’ Grand Magical Christmas Parade.

The magic of the SM Supermalls Grand Magical Christmas Parade will continue across various SM Supermalls in South Luzon, bringing joy to families all over the region and giving everyone a chance to experience the warmth and wonder of Christmas.

Mark your calendars and bring your loved ones for a celebration that’s sure to be unforgettable! The Grand Magical Christmas Parade is more than just an event—it’s a joyful experience filled with magic, laughter, and the warmth of holiday togetherness. Don’t miss out on this magical holiday celebration—it’s Christmas, the SM Supermalls way!

Editor’s Note: This press release from SM is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.