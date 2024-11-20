How 2 Pinay entrepreneurs are remotely leading an influencer agency to success

MANILA, Philippines — Remote work has redefined how businesses operate, enabling teams to thrive across countries and even continents

Social media marketing agency Near Creative Agency embodies this transformation, as co-founders Roxi Biribicchi and Erika Madriñan manage their all-Filipino female team in Manila while tuning in from Europe—Roxi from Switzerland and Erika from Germany.

For the past five years, the duo has not only made this cross-continental setup work but has also thrived—encouraging their team to dream bigger and push boundaries in the creative industry.

How Near’s far-reaching story began

Roxi and Erika were friends and co-workers from a startup when the vision for Near first materialized. Roxi was a go-getter who got the opportunity to work on a travel app that was to be the “Snapchat for travel.”

Erika, on the other hand, was risk-averse. She was raised on the notion of success being a 20-year stint in one company. But both shared an entrepreneurial instinct and had an eagerness to explore the world.

The travel app soon evolved into an agency for travel brands that wanted cinematic social media content. Armed with no capital, a laptop, and an idea they wholeheartedly believed in, the pair pitched to Cebu Pacific in 2016, which would become their first contract and the launchpad for their exciting journeys.

Come 2017, they recognized the potential of influencers to become a game changer in the marketing industry. Their focus remained on marketing services for travel brands until 2020, when the pandemic struck and travel took a worldwide pause.

The then-three-person team quickly pivoted and launched a COVID-era webinar that led them to clients from other industries such as Jollibee, SM Aura Premier and Shiseido.

From 2022 through 2023, the team grew to 10 members, further honing its social media and influencer proficiencies with brands like AXN, FoodPanda, Puma and Emma Sleep.

Today, the agency boasts even more partnerships with big names, from long-time collaborator Cebu Pacific to popular tumbler brand Aquaflask and e-commerce giant Shopee.

Cultivating a new agency culture

Agency life has a negative reputation for its perceived toxicity, but Roxi and Erika intend to change that.

"We want the team to understand that work should be built around life, not the other way around," Erika says of how they lead their employees. She has lived in Berlin for the past five years, which she describes as a desire she has had since she was able to travel.

"I think remote work has made us stronger and more empathetic communicators," says her colleague. "Roxi and I are pleased to observe how our team in the Philippines supports one another. The care and appreciation are genuine."

On their team’s setup, Roxi explains, “We’ve fully set up to do remote work capably, but because the team is young and growing, it isn’t without challenges. Erika and I make it a point to go home quarterly to physically meet the team and see how they’re doing because we want them to feel supported.”

Roxi is currently based in Zurich with her husband and son, so maintaining this connection with her husband’s family in Switzerland and her roots in the Philippines largely factor into how much she values the flexibility of their setup.

Ultimately, Roxi and Erika want to empower their staff to boldly pursue their passions, regardless of where the road takes them.

In the Near future

Today, the agency's primary focus is on robust influencer marketing, but it also offers social media management, content development, and picture and video production to its wide clients, which varies from business to lifestyle.

Like any entrepreneur, the duo isn't resting on their success and isn't taking things for granted. They feel there is more work to be done. Their long-term ambition is to grow into worldwide markets and inspire other entrepreneurs to follow their aspirations.

Erika advises other Filipinos, particularly women, who are pursuing ambitious ambitions to "take the leap."

As she puts it, you must do it to find out what you are capable of. If it doesn't work out, you'll still have a million takeaways and a tale to tell. That is also valuable.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Near Creative Agency is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.