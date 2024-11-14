New store alert: Australia’s Anko now open at Glorietta in time for holiday shopping

Local shoppers can enjoy thoughtfully curated range of homewares, storage solutions, bedding, beauty products, fitness gear, pet essentials, and more—all under one roof.

MANILA, Philippines — Australia’s much-loved home and lifestyle brand, Anko, has officially opened its doors at Glorietta 2, Makati City, marking its highly-anticipated entry into the Philippine market.

The timing is just perfect, according to Anko Global CEO Arjun Puri. “The timing is perfect. Christmas is right around the corner and we are starting with a Christmas range!”

At the sidelines of the store’s grand opening last November 7, the CEO told reporters that the brand resonates with Filipino consumers, making the country a very exciting market for Anko.

“We feel there’s a lot of resonance between what Anko can offer and what Filipino customers are looking for, he said, adding “[They] focus on home and the products they want to put in into their homes. . . Anko has got a lot of beautiful products which you can make homes more look more pretty and at very affordable prices.”

(From left) Arjun Puri, CEO of Anko Global, Paul Birkett, Ayala Malls COO, Nina Garcia, Anko Glorietta Store Manager, Ian Bailey, Kmart Managing Director, HK Yu, Australian Ambassador of the Australian Embassy to the Philippines, Mark Uy, Anko Philippines Chairman, and Mariana Zobel de Ayala, Senior VP of Leasing and Hospitality of Ayala Land Inc.

Known for its on-trend designs and extraordinary value home products that took Australia and New Zealand by storm, the local foray of Anko aims to pay homage to the importance of home and family.

Local shoppers can enjoy thoughtfully curated range of homeware, storage solutions, bedding, beauty products, fitness gear, pet essentials, and more—all under one roof. This also makes Anko the perfect shopping destination for the holidays especially as it teams with affordable and unique gift ideas.

With a design team that travels the world to source inspiration, Anko stays ahead of global trends, creating products that seamlessly fit into any lifestyle. The brand also designs its own products and working directly with manufacturers so it can eliminate the usual retail markups, bringing high-quality items to customers at prices that make sense.

This hands-on approach ensures that customers don’t have to compromise on quality, style, or functionality to create a home they love.

During the store opening, Anko unveiled an exclusive Christmas bag designed by Filipino artist Jamie Bauza. The festive bag, featuring a unique blend of Anko’s signature style and Filipino artistry, showcases its dedication to bringing local flavor into its global brand.

“Creating this Christmas bag for Anko allowed me to infuse Filipino spirit into a global brand, blending traditional elements with Anko’s modern style. It’s a piece that celebrates the Filipino love for family and togetherness, especially during the holidays,” Bauza said.

In the same spirit of creating meaningful connections from day one, Anko has introduced its "Kaya Bagay Tayo" campaign, highlighting its commitment to becoming the perfect match with any Filipino lifestyle.

During the store opening, Anko unveiled an exclusive Christmas bag designed by Filipino artist Jamie Bauza.

Also present at the ceremonial ribbon-cutting were Kmart Group Managing Director Ian Bailey, Anko Philippines Country Manager Rachel Turner, Ayala Land Inc. Senior Vice President for Leasing and Hospitality Mariana Zobel de Ayala, and Ayala Malls COO Paul Birkett who expressed their excitement for this new chapter in Anko’s journey.

Anko is part of the Kmart Group and is owned by Wesfarmers Ltd, one of Australia’s leading companies. With over a billion products sold yearly, Anko is now in the country to inspire Filipino families to create beautiful, functional spaces they’ll love to call home.

For more information and updates on Anko Philippines, visit www.anko.com/ph.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Anko Philippines is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.