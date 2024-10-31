Carlos Yulo, Chloe San Jose share scariest experiences

MANILA, Philippines — Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo and girlfriend Chloe San Jose shared their scariest experiences in life.

While on the red carpet for last night’s “Shake, Rattle and Ball presents Cirque” Halloween party by society maven Tim Yap in Makati City, Carlos and Chloe recalled their personal horror stories to the press, including Philstar.com.

Chloe shared that her scariest experiences were with horror houses in Enchanted Kingdom and another one in South Korea.

“We would buy the tickets but once we’re on the line for the horror houses, I always back out!” confessed Chloe, dressed as Tiffany Valentine or Bride of Chucky.

“’Pag malayo pa ‘ko sa line, laging, ‘I can do it, I can do it!’ Pero ‘pag nasa door na, I really back out. So talagang it’s the scariest experience for me!”

“Sa rollercoaster,” Carlos, dressed as the serial killer doll Chucky, said.

“Takot po talaga ako sa rollercoaster. First time ko mag-rides, mag-rollercoaster. Sobrang takot na takot talaga ako.”

The lovers were among the ball’s star-studded guests, which included actors Donny Pangilinan, Jane De Leon and Sarah Lahbati, as well as beauty queens like Christi McGarry. — Photo, video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya