Global Filipino design on the rise: 5 things to watch out for at Manila FAME 2024

In its 72nd edition, Manila FAME brings outs the best of new Filipino brands and alongside globally renowned names as it runs from October 17 to 19 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City. 7,000 local and international buyers, exhibitors and visitors from all over the country and from over 60 countries are expected to visit.

MANILA, Philippines — Brace yourselves as Manila FAME comes back to its pre-pandemic energy, featuring 1,000 newly designed products debuting on October 17 to 19 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

In its 72nd edition, Manila FAME brings outs the best of new Filipino brands and alongside globally renowned names, such as Kenneth Cobonpue, who is known for his contemporary designs using natural materials.

During the media preview, Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) Executive Director Leah Ocampo shared the magnitude of this year’s event: “We anticipate welcoming close to 7,000 local and international buyers, exhibitors and visitors from all over the country and from over 60 countries. We have close to 350 Philippine enterprises presenting a wider range of artisanal products from across the country.”

CITEM Executive Director Ocampo leading the panel discussion with (from left) Product Development Specialists Custodio and Nazareno as moderated by Cerah Hernandez

Here are the key highlights to watch for at Manila FAME 2024:

1. ‘Nostalgia’

Ocampo describes the Nostalgia segment as a tribute to iconic products that defined Filipino design in the 1980s and 1990s.

“We want to showcase all of these iconic products that brought us to fame, to inspire people to go back to their roots and know what made the Philippines the best out of Asia? Maybe the younger generation would be able to reimagine all of these iconic pieces,” she noted.

This special vignette will feature 22 pioneering companies that contributed to the vibrant Filipino industry, showcasing classic designs like the peacock chair, handwoven furniture, shell clutches and sinamay hats.

2. Design Commune for Home and Lighting

Triboa Bay Hanging Lamp

Rita Nazareno—together with Gabby Lichauco—leads this year's Home and Lighting category, which once again promises a diverse lineup to excite local and international audience.

Catch highly anticipated brands such as Hacienda Crafts, Venzon Lighting, Prizmic and Brill, Nature’s Legacy, Zacarias 1925, Vulcan Resources, Triboa Bay Living and Paperbound.

Nazareno’s own company, Zacarias 1925, pays homage to traditional hand-weaving and has made waves internationally, joining prestigious shows like Maison et Objet in Paris.

“For Design Commune, Gabby and I put together this concept that when we wanted to reimagine but also go beyond reality. So the concept for us was beyond reality. We worked with 25 different manufacturers, 25 different manufacturers that had different techniques, different histories, different narratives and different materials,” she explained.

“That was really quite exciting. So it's always nice to kind of have the consistency, but in terms of beyond reality, the concept itself, we wanted to look at a few different things. We wanted to look at raw. We wanted to look at imagination inventiveness.”

3. Design Commune for Fashion

Design Center of the Philippines' Pinyapel

“For fashion, I chose the word ‘parametrics’ and my companies explored nature as inspiration for each parameter,” shared Maco Custodio.

He wanted to reconnect the companies with their origins and emphasize how the collection can integrate into their brand identity. Brands like Arnel Papa, Calli, Vesti, Larone Artisan, and Disenyo Del Sur are set to mesmerize attendees at the exhibition.

Arnel Papa is a celebrated designer who is known for transforming indigenous materials into striking accessories. For Manila FAME, his collection “Fluidity” draws inspiration from the underwater world, merging art with the natural beauty of the Philippines.

Another company features a collection called “Emulsion,” where one can see circular patterns that represent the way water and oil mix together. Some brands also envisioned a design inspired by spider webs, featuring spider-like motifs that illustrate the intricate process of web making.

4. Katha Awards

This year’s Katha Awards promises to be bigger than ever, while continuing to honor exceptional Filipino designs.

“We are pleased to announce that this year, we have almost 300 entries in the Katha Awards. And thanks to the office of the President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., we will be awarding a cash prize of P500,000 each for the winners, all the major design awards in each of the category of furniture, home decor, lighting, holiday decor, and fashion,” Ocampo said.

“Additionally, we will also be giving away P250,000 each as an award to the best booth display and the best sustainable booth design.”

5. The return of Kenneth Cobonpue

An icon in the world of design, Cobonpue is making a much-awaited return to Manila FAME.

The designer credits his international recognition to his beginnings at Movement 8—a group of distinguished Filipino designers formed by CITEM in 1999 and who had been a part of Manila FAME and many high-design trade shows overseas.

Together with Ann Pamintuan, Carlo Cardoro, Tony Gonzales, Tes Pasola and Milo Naval, the ensemble led by Antonio “Budji” Layug and then executive director Araceli Pinto-Mansor established the Philippines as a source destination for tasteful and sophisticated products worthy of international acclaim.

He said that buyers to the show will have a first peek at the items he intends to launch in Manila FAME.

“In every show, we always try to mix classics and new pieces. Usually, it starts in Milan or in Paris. But this time, there are some things that will debut in Manila FAME,” Cobonpue shared.

See Cobonpue’s newest designs, as well as thousands of new products from more than 350 local manufacturers and brands at Manila FAME. Register at https://fameplus.com/manila_fame/participation.

