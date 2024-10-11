How to play and win the $364 million US Powerball Jackpot from the Philippines

You can join in on the Powerball excitement from anywhere worldwide, including the Philippines!

MANILA, Philippines — Looking to seize your opportunity and claim a piece of the American Pie? Look no further than the renowned Powerball, the most sought-after lottery in the US!

Ever since it transitioned from “Lotto America” to “Powerball” in 1992, this game has skyrocketed in popularity, establishing itself as one of the globe’s most beloved lotteries.

The best part? You can join in on the Powerball excitement from anywhere worldwide, including the Philippines, thanks to TheLotter, the leading online ticket purchasing service!

Playing online at TheLotter allows you to participate in the Powerball, from the comfort of your own home. The Powerball jackpot is currently a whopping $364 million, or around P20 billion!

TheLotter has made dreams come true by paying out more than $126 million to over nine million winning tickets purchased on behalf of lucky winners from all around the world.

In July of this year, a syndicate of 316 players from across the globe won a $50,000 Powerball prize while playing on TheLotter! It just goes to show that anyone, anywhere, can have a chance at winning.

Can you win the US Powerball from the Philippines?

Yes, you can! US laws allow anyone, including foreigners and tourists, to collect American lottery prizes, so, you can legally win the lottery online from the Philippines.

By playing online through TheLotter, you will be in with a chance to win amazing jackpots, just like any other lottery player in the world.

How easy is it to play Powerball online from the Philippines?

Follow these simple steps to get started with TheLotter:

Create your account at TheLotter.

Pick your lucky numbers on the Powerball page: 5 main numbers (1-69) and one Powerball number (1-26).

Choose your preferred payment method and click PLAY at the bottom of the screen.

That’s all it takes to get started! After purchasing physical tickets from a licensed Powerball retailer, TheLotter’s on-the-ground agents will then scan and upload the tickets to your online account.

You can view and access your tickets anytime! The best part is that you will receive 100% of your prizes (after taxes) with no commission or hidden fees.

Moreover, you no longer need to worry about losing tickets or missing out on a winning match. TheLotter stores all your ticket information online securely.

They take care of everything for you with their trusted and hassle-free service. You'll receive instant notifications via email and SMS whenever you win a prize. Plus, their friendly Customer Service team is ready to help you with any questions 24/7!

Can the jackpot rise even higher?

There’s no limit to how high the current jackpot can climb. However, it could also be won in the upcoming draw. To secure the jackpot, you need to match all five regular numbers and the additional Powerball number.

But don't worry, with eight other prize divisions available, even matching just one number can earn you a prize. Will you be the next Filipino to claim a prize from the US’ most popular lottery game, playing at TheLotter?

With a jackpot as high as $364 million, there has never been a better time to start playing. The Powerball draws every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 23:00 EST.

Who knows, maybe you’ll get lucky! For more information on how to play the US Powerball from the Philippines, please visit TheLotter today!

Lotto Direct Limited is operating TheLotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/CRP402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/

