Make-A-Wish Philippines celebrates 25th anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — As Make-A-Wish Philippines celebrates its 25th anniversary, the foundation reaffirms its dedication to granting more transformative wishes of children with critical illnesses through a series of significant initiatives planned for 2025.

Make-A-Wish Philippines highlighted their community of donors, volunteers, and partners at the recently held Starlight Awards — an event honoring the wish community’s contributions to grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses. Corporate partners, individual donors, and volunteers were recognized with various awards, shining a light on their extraordinary efforts and generous support.

With 2025 marking a huge milestone for the organization, this year is sure to be full of memorable and life-changing wishes waiting to be granted, culminating in a simultaneous wish-granting activity for critically-ill children across the country.

Make-A-Wish Philippines is also organizing the “Swing for Wishes” charity golf tournament this October 24 at the Philippine Navy Golf Club. With the goal of granting 525 wishes this year, the organization aims to fund wish-granting activities with proceeds from the event. The foundation calls upon prospective event sponsors looking to help make children’s wishes come true, one swing at a time.

Make-A-Wish Philippines also reinforces its position as a partner of trusted brands and companies in creating meaningful change. Some of the foundation’s corporate partners include Fairmont Makati, Jollibee Foods Corporation, MaxiLife, Metrobank, The Hard Rock Cafe, The Marketplace, Toy Kingdom, RealMe, Macquarie Group Limited, Business Networking International (BNI) Philippines, among others, who continue to support through employee giving programs, company sponsorships, and other efforts to bring joy to every child through unforgettable wish experiences. They also partnered with inter-regional communications group COMCO Mundo League of Enterprises to highlight its 25th anniversary and to amplify its message of hope.

These partnerships reflect the organization’s commitment to building a strong community dedicated to championing its wish granting mission.

With the generous support of the wish community, Make-A-Wish Philippines continues to transform the lives of Filipino children nationwide, recently granting its 5000th wish and reaffirming its commitment of creating life-changing moments. As Make-A-Wish Philippines marks its 25th year, the organization calls on donors, volunteers, and partners to be part of this significant milestone and help bring joy, hope and strength to more children facing life-threatening medical conditions.

“We started 2025 strong with a celebration of our community, and we hope to keep that momentum going throughout the year as we grant more wishes for children with critical illnesses. On this 25 th year, we strive to have a bigger impact on our wish kids, and to create joyful experiences and unforgettable memories for them and their families,” shared Make-A-Wish Philippines Executive Director Aleah Ortiz.

As the organization plans to create more life-changing wish experiences this year, Make-A-Wish Philippines calls on the support of more corporates and individuals to join their community of Wishmakers. Visit wishes.ph or send a message to [email protected] to learn more about how you can help transform lives, one wish at a time.

RELATED: Disney treats Make-A-Wish Philippines kids to ‘Snow White’ makeover, screening