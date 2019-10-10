Richard Gomez painting with six-figure price tag causes stir at 2019 ManilArt

MANILA, Philippines — Facebook users are now feasting over a photo showing actor and Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez beside his yellow and black painting unveiled recently as part of a public exhibit in Taguig City.

The photo shows Gomez posing with a woman and his paintings for the exhibit. But Internet users are particularly curious about the black and yellow one that depicts a male organ.

The photo, posted by a private citizen, now has over 10,000 reactions, 5,000 comments and 13,000 shares.

“Public CR may ganito, di naman sila nafeature,” a netizen commented on the photo.

“RATED SPG ????” another Internet user said.

The painting is a part of this year’s ManilArt exhibition, which runs until October 13 in SMX Convention Center, SM Aura Premier, Taguig City.

The painting was seen in last year’s Art Fair Philippines, under the booth of contemporary art gallery Secret Fresh.

Titled “OOOOHH,” the 48"x48" painting was rendered using black and yellow acrylic paint on wood. It was reportedly for sale for P196,000.

In an interview with Pep, Richard said fellow actor Ian Veneracion influenced him to paint as a hobby. He said that most of his opuses were done on the floor or on the table, in a room at the back of their house, near the swimming pool, or in a garage whenever he was in Ormoc.

In 2016, Lucy Torres-Gomez, Richard’s wife, posted a photo of one of his artworks called “The Significance of 2016.”

In December 2017, he staged a one-man exhibit titled “Surface,” in Art Museum, Antipolo City.