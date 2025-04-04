Philippines leads Earth Hour 2025 efforts with 1.3M hours saved

Quezon Memorial Shrine after the lights were turned off to mark the Earth Hour environmental campaign in Quezon city, suburban Manila on March 25, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines led all countries during this year's Earth Hour demonstrations with 1.3 million hours saved, nearly half of the collected hours globally.

Last March 22, Filipinos joined the rest of the world by shutting off their lights and electricity from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. as an annual effort for environmental action.

Data collated from EarthHour.org through self-reporting showed the Philippines managed to save 1,377,368 hours.

In comparison, the next closest was China with 783,674 hours; followed by India with 359,652 hours. In total, Earth Hour 2025 collected 2,925,040 hours from 118 countries and territories.

The "Hour Bank" also lets people to self-report time they've spent doing something positive for nature like doing coastal cleanup, cooking zero waste meals, growing vegetables, watching nature documentaries, teaching about the environment, or reading a book about nature.

The Philippines' 1.3 million hours logged is also over a thousand percent jump from the previous year when only 116,273 hours were logged.

Earth Hour Philippines National Director Angela Consuelo Ibay, a lawyer who is also the World Wide Fund for Nature-Philippines Climate and Energy Program Head, said in a statement the achievement is "a testament to the Filipino spirit and their demand for concrete actions to protect the environment."

"Filipinos want breathable air, cooler weather, clean water, healthy forests and ecosystems, and more renewable energy," Ibay continued. "This is the strong message they sent when they joined the global switch-off of Earth Hour. A clear sign that leaders and officials should do more for the environment and our planet."

This year, 44 national government agencies, local governments, and multiple corporations partnered with Earth Hour for switch-off activities.

The Department of Energy saw a significant increase in the amount of energy saved during the actual Earth Hour: an electricity supply grid load drop of 161.98 megawatts was recorded (in 2024, there was a 132.11 megawatt load drop).

