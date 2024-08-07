VST ECS appointed as authorized distributor for Hytera Communications in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of VST ECS Phils., Inc., a leading ICT distributor in the Philippines, as its authorized distributor in the country.

This strategic partnership enables VST ECS to offer Hytera’s cutting-edge Push-to-talk over Cellular (PoC) and Body-worn Camera (BWC) products.

VST ECS Philippines is one of the leading ICT distributors in the country, recognized for its extensive portfolio of products, solutions and services across diverse market segments. Its portfolio represents over 100 renowned brands, encompassing a wide range of technology solutions.

The company has established itself as the go-to partner for businesses in need of reliable, state-of-the-art solutions to address their evolving ICT needs. Its meticulously tailored solutions serve the retail, mobility, commercial and enterprise markets, precisely meeting industry-specific requirements and driving innovation across sectors.

Founded in Shenzhen, China in 1993, Hytera has forged a distinguished track record for delivering communication solutions that reimagine connectivity and collaboration for mission and business-critical sectors.

Renowned for its innovative critical communication technology and comprehensive product portfolio, Hytera has successfully served a diverse array of customers, including public safety, utility, oil and gas, transportation, emergency response, hospitality, private security and facility management.

In light of the current challenges faced by communication infrastructures, the availability of Hytera’s advanced solutions will significantly boost user performance, ensuring faster, safer and more efficient operations.

This collaboration with Hytera marks a significant milestone for VST ECS, enhancing its already impressive portfolio of ICT solutions. This partnership will empower VST ECS to cater to broader markets, creating new business opportunities for its channel partners.

“We are excited to partner with VST ECS Phils. Inc. as our authorized distributor in the Philippines,” said Stanley Song, VP of Hytera.

“This partnership aligns with our vision to expand our global reach and deliver our innovative communication solutions to a broader audience. VST ECS’s strong market presence and commitment to excellence make it an ideal partner to distribute Hytera’s advanced technologies. Together, we aim to enhance connectivity and operational efficiency for businesses and mission-critical users across the country.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with Hytera Communications. This collaboration not only strengthens our product offerings but also reinforces our commitment to delivering best-in-class service to our customers. With Hytera’s innovative communication solutions, we are well-positioned to address the evolving needs of our clients and enhance operational efficiency across various sectors,” said Jimmy Go, president and CEO of VST ECS Phils.

Editor’s Note: This press release from VST ECS Philippines is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.