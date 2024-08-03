'Main character vibe': Paris Olympics 2024 shooters Yusuf Dikec, Kim Ye-ji spur viral memes

Sharp shooters Kim Ye-ji of South Korea and Yusuf Dikec of Turkiye at the Paris Olympics 2024

MANILA, Philippines — The Olympics has found its online sensations this edition: sharp shooters 51-year-old Yusuf Dikec, who casually shot aim in T-shirt with his hand in his pocket, and 31-year-old Kim Ye-ji, sporting specialized glasses and a cool stance that reminded viewers of a K-drama badass heroine.

Dikec won silver with his partner Sevval Ilayda Tarhan at the mixed 10-meter air pistol shooting. Kim took home the silver at the women’s 10-meter air pistol event.

Not only did the Turkish Dikec and South Korean Kim take home silver medals in their respective categories, but they also took with them the hearts and respect of Internet users who made memes out of their Olympic performances.

Dikec began competing in 2001. He is a four-time Olympian, competing in the 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020 editions.

"I took up shooting sport after I started working as a non-commissioned officer for the Gendarmerie General Command," Dikec's player profile read on the Olympics website.

Kim, meanwhile, is a first-time Olympian. She has, however, broke a world record last May at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in Azerbaijan. Similar to her cool demeanor at the Olympics, Kim was in an all-black ensemble, a backward cap, specialized glasses and a hand in her pocket as she took aim at her shot.

Olympics fans and viewers alike immediately took a liking to the two athletes, with some creating fan fictions, memes and referencing pop culture icons.

Some fans quipped and likened Dikec to the fictional John Wick. Keanu Reeves stars as John Wick in the action movie franchise with the same name about a retired assassin forced to go back to his job after losing his dog. John Wick is characterized as a cool and clinical sharp shooter who has a deadly aim.

Check out the viral memes on Dikec and Kim.

Kim Yeji and Yusuf Dikec. Cool stances and main character vibes. The difference between 31 and 51 is in their demeanour, their wardrobe and how well they handle the camera angle. pic.twitter.com/cOOB7PL2pb — Mimpi???? (@mimpful) August 2, 2024

The sketch of the real shooter Yusuf Dicek from Turky by Japanese guy

???????????????????????

????????????? https://t.co/sABNUhPRM9 — BurikoChimoOp (@BurikoChimoOp) August 2, 2024

Yusuf Dikec is the John Wick of Turkey https://t.co/OdgHD7qEui pic.twitter.com/jNm5IX0TZl — wyliepanda ?????(=^?^=) (@wyliepanda) August 2, 2024

Social media has turned them into main characters, some say heroes. @Magnific_AI has visualized it.



Kim Yeji and Yusuf Dikeç @Olympics



(Pls ask if you're interested in my workflow to create those) https://t.co/lIvuUaQTCS pic.twitter.com/LssRRjT8iB — Marcel Ohrenschall ?? (@MOhrenschall) August 1, 2024

???????? Kim Yeji ???? Yusuf Dikeç ????????



These Olympic shooters have captivated social media users around the globe with their cool demeanor. Meet Kim Yeji from South Korea and Yusuf Dikeç from Turkey.



Kim Yeji, a 31-year-old South Korean pistol shooter, won a silver medal in the women’s… pic.twitter.com/JYZ53fV5q9 — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) August 1, 2024

