Internet goes wild for 'coolest' shooter Kim Ye-ji at Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji is the talk of the town after photos and videos of her technique and style went viral.

As the Women's 10 Meter Air Pistol of the 2024 Paris Olympics went on, Internet users circulated a video of Ye-ji at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup held in Baku, Azerbaijan earlier this year.

People were obsessed with her all-black outfit, white cap, and bespoke glasses, which pistol shooters often use in events, with many online users comparing Ye-ji to a character from "The Matrix."

The glasses Ye-ji wears have a lens, blinders, and a mechanical iris, all to help avoid blur and increase visual focus.

The most "Main Character Energy" I've ever seen in my life.pic.twitter.com/ExuXVxB3VB — Del Walker ???????? (@TheCartelDel) July 30, 2024

Adding flair to the entire look is a stuffed elephant toy she hangs on her waist while competing. The toy belongs to her five-year-old daughter.

In Baku Ye-ji won gold as she set a world record in the 25-meter air pistol category while in Paris she was just bested by teenage compatriot Oh Ye-jin who set an Olympic record.

As more photos and videos went around online, people repeatedly described Ye-ji as having "the most main character energy," the "most aura," and "mothering."

Others called the shooter "a badass" and "the coolest person ever," with many in agreement she could star in an action movie.

The first-time Olympian will also compete in the Women's 25 Meter Air Pistol category, where she hopes to go one step further on the podium, potentially break a record, and earn even more fans from around the world.

