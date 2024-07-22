SM Little Stars spotlights talented young performers

Winners of the SM Little Stars 2024 preliminary screenings, which were held in 71 SM malls nationwide, will advance to the Regional Finals.

MANILA, Philippines — See what this year’s batch of talented and extraordinary young performers can do, as the SM Little Stars 2024 competition moves on to the Regional Finals!

Kids between the ages of four to seven years old auditioned in SM Little Stars’ preliminary screenings held over six weekends from June 8 to July 14. Seventy-one SM malls across the country participated in hosting the audition process, and kids from all over the Philippines displayed a variety of talents and skills, hoping to qualify for the title of SM’s newest Little Star.

More than just a talent competition, SM Little Stars has become a beloved 15-year tradition, encouraging aspiring young talents by providing a platform for them to showcase their skills and pursue their dreams.

A contestant dances at SM City Iloilo; (right) at SM City North EDSA’s preliminary rounds, a young singer gives her best shot.

Now that the preliminary screenings have come to a close, the competition gets even fiercer as we enter the Regional Finals! Regionals will be held at SM City North Edsa, SM City Marikina, SM City San Lazaro, SM Southmall, SM City Rosales, SM City Cabanatuan, SM City Clark, SM City Marilao, SM City Dasmariñas, SM City Santa Rosa, SM City Sto. Tomas, SM City Sorsogon, SM Seaside City Cebu and SM City Davao.

Only 28 talented Little Stars will be selected from this pool of contestants to continue on to the final round. Get ready to witness the birth of a brand-new Little Star at the Grand Finals, which is set to be held on September 7 at the SM Mall of Asia!

Incredible prizes in store for the grand winners, from cash prizes and gift certificates to a brand-new Suzuki Dzire GL MT, 100% discount on tuition and miscellaneous fees at National University (NU), a talent management contract from Sparkle GMA Artist Center, and so much more!

SM Little Stars helps kids express themselves through the performing arts and provides opportunities that can transform lives.

This year’s SM Little Stars is bound to be the most exciting year yet! Watch out for the Grand Finals and witness outstanding young Filipino talent with SM Little Stars!

