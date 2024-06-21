Converge is the official live streaming partner of Pride Festival 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Leading fiber broadband and technology provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc., in partnership with Pride PH, is fiber powering Pride Festival 2024, the biggest gathering of the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies on June 22 at the Quezon City Memorial Circle.

Converge, as the official live streaming partner of Pride Festival 2024, will connect the exciting on-ground events to the much wider online community members, supporters and allies via various social media platforms.

“Converge’s vision is all about empowering people—our customers, our employees, and our business partners. As an organization that constantly strives for greater equity, inclusion and acceptance, we are delighted to celebrate Pride with the LGBTQIA+ community,” said Chief Sustainability Officer Benjamin Azada.

“The corporate practices and culture that we have at Converge reflect our commitment to fostering inclusion and leveraging differences for competitive advantage. We uphold the principles of equality and equity within the organization, as outlined in our Code of Business Ethics, Human Rights Policy, and Board Diversity Policy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pride PH national convener and show director Rod Singh captures the spirit of the festival. He said, "We are grateful for our partners like Converge for helping us realize our dreams. How we fight is, we dream. We are all dreamers. Each dream is a fight against marginalization and discrimination. It is not passive, they are battles we wage in our hearts fiercely and with love."

He continued, "Love Laban 2 Everyone is a testament to the indomitable spirit of a community that dares to dream. Join us on June 22 at the Quezon Memorial Circle for a day of love, dreams and pride.”

In 2023, Love Laban 2 Everyone, led and organized by PridePH, gathered more than 150,000 individuals, making it the biggest gathering of allies and members of the LGBTQIA+ community in Southeast Asia. It is an event led by the LGBQTIA+ community for the community.

Pride PH is the largest National Pride Network of Philippine LGBTQIA+ Organizations and Individuals, organizing the Love Laban Pride Festival for three years in partnership with Quezon City Government.

This year, the group is aiming to make history once again by topping last year’s crowd count and attracting a bigger audience through the live streamed program at the QCMC.

Converge, on its own, is gathering employee-volunteers for Pride Festival 2024 and will be setting up a tent and a photo booth during the event. Two LGBTQIA+ Converge employees are also set to deliver a message in solidarity with the wider community during the festival.

More Pride March events are also being organized outside of Metro Manila in celebration of the International Pride Month.

