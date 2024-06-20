#SMWasteFreeFuture: SMHCC launches sustainable hospitality initiatives

SMHCC’s practical and sustainable solutions zeroed in on waste diversion focused on food waste management and condemned linens.

MANILA, Philippines — SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC) joins SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SM Prime) in the #SMWasteFreeFuture.

SM Prime, one of the leading integrated property developers in Southeast Asia, brings all its property groups and stakeholders toward an #SMWasteFreeFuture on a unified waste management and segregation campaign in response to the growing global crises on waste.

The #SMWasteFreeFuture program promotes behavioral changes in waste management through effective waste segregation via Recyclable, Disposable, Compostable (RDC). It aims to achieve two primary objectives: (1) Reduce Overall Waste Generation by implementing effective waste segregation practices, and (2) Enhance Waste Diversion Rate by diverting a greater proportion of waste away from landfills through recycling, composting and other sustainable disposal methods.

Day 1 for a waste-free future

The #SMWasteFreeFuture project was launched at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall on June 5, World Environment Day.

Sustainability champion and SM Engineering Design and Development Corporation president Hans “Chico” Sy Jr. emphasized, “We have to be open to new ways of doing things and of putting into action every little step that’s crucial for advancing waste management solutions,” he said.

“This is a small step in a long journey. This is a learning process and it will not be perfect. We highly encourage all of you to give us feedback,” he said. Sy further emphasizes that, “This project is not specific to one organization, but one that belongs to an entire society. We welcome everyone to practice this in their everyday lives.”

Sy also encourages the youth and the general public. “Now it’s up to you and every individual here in attendance, to embrace the cause of change. We are given the opportunity to work on the biggest problems of our community when the planet truly needs it. Let’s not waste this opportunity,” he said.

Sustainable hospitality: On food and linen waste

In the hotel and tourism sector, SMHCC’s practical and sustainable solutions zeroed in on waste diversion focused on food waste management and condemned linens .

In 2019, SMHCC took decisive leadership to mitigate global food waste across all its properties in the Philippines. It opened its Back of House (BOH) operations to WWF-Philippines as the pilot study for the Sustainable Diner Project, covering the journey of food from source to plate, including kitchen operations, menu creation, guest engagement, composting, waste management and working with local farmers.

“We have diverted 198 tons of food waste from landfills as of 2019 to 2023. More importantly, food waste prevention is where we take our first steps. We’ve made it our priority through mindful production and simple innovative solutions,” said Leah Magallanes, VP for Quality and Sustainability at SMHCC.

Launched during World Recycling Day, March 18, at SMX Convention Center Manila, Tela Tales, a textile upcycling project, gives life to condemned linens while seeking to provide livelihood to women from the local community.

The hotels industry changes its linens every two to three years. “We upcycle our condemned linens into beautiful products created by the communities we help,” said Magallanes. “But we also want to provide opportunities for skills building and encourage mothers from the single-income households to use their creativity and earn a little bit of extra while taking care of their families,” she said.

In partnership with designer Zara Juan, the program invested on the training and skills development of 41 women members of the community of Barangay Bulihan in Batangas and Kalingap Casa de Sueno in Tagaytay, to help them increase the additional home income and encourage entrepreneurship.

To date, Tela Tales has upcycled 1,716 yards of condemned linens. The project addresses the amount of linen in hospitality and is the hotel’s commitment to #SMWasteFreeFuture.

To learn more about #SMWasteFreeFuture and RDC, visit https://www.smprime.com/sustainability/smwastefreefuture/.

Editor’s Note: This press release from SM is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.