MullenLowe TREYNA continues hot streak with Kidlat 2024 haul

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from its historic showing at Spikes, Adfest and Clio earlier this year—including some historic firsts for the Philippines—MullenLowe TREYNA added another round of trophies to its 2024 collection, straight from the recently concluded Kidlat Awards.

Right To Care by the Quezon City Gender and Development Council continues to be the agency’s biggest draw, winning both the Grand Kidlat for Experience Innovation and Grand Sinag for Good. The groundbreaking initiative empowers LGBT+ couples to make medical decisions for their partners. It also won five Golds and one Silver, all leading to the Advertiser of the Year award for the Quezon City Local Government Unit.

FWD Life Insurance’s The Gamer Insurance also came back with a Bronze in Creative Strategy, while Closeup’s Ride Closer won Bronze for Guerilla Marketing—ultimately bringing the agency’s tally to a total of 11. The Gamer Insurance pushes for financial literacy and inclusion in the space of online gaming while Closeup’s Ride Closer is a campaign that turned infamous Metro Manila traffic jams into blind dates.

“It always feels good to come home and win in the Philippines, and I’m proud of the team that made this historic night happen,” says Abi Aquino, chief creative officer of Mullenlowe TREYNA.

“But more than anything, I’m proud that we’re able to demonstrate how creativity can be a tool not just for marketing, but also for social good.”

For more information about MullenLowe TREYNA and their award-winning work, visit https://philippines.mullenlowe.com/

Editor's Note: This is a press release from MullenLowe TREYNA. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.