Big fun shopping awaits at North Caloocan’s new ‘big-city mall’

MANILA, Philippines — SM Supermalls officially opened SM City Caloocan, the 86th SM Mall nationwide and the third in Caloocan City. The grand opening promises a one-stop destination for exceptional shopping, dining and entertainment experiences for residents and visitors alike.

Excitement buzzed in the air even before the recent opening. On May 16, a mall blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorated the momentous occasion. The ceremony imbued the new establishment with spiritual significance and well wishes.

Sharing the honors in the blessing and ceremonial balloon burst are (from left) SM Supermalls president Steven Tan, SM Engineering Design and Development president Hans Sy Jr., Caloocan City Mayor Dale Gonzalo Malapitan, Novaliches Bishop Roberto Orendain Gaa, Caloocan City Vice Mayor Karina Teh and SM Food Retail executive director Hendrik Sy.

Following the Holy Mass, a spectacular big fun balloon burst took center stage at the mall. This colorful spectacle symbolized the thriving future of SM City Caloocan and energized the attendees. SM employees and tenants actively participated in the festivities, kicking off a series of exciting opening activities.

“We are very excited to open SM City Caloocan to the public and offer a complete shopping experience, with good services, convenience, sustainable features and more,” said SM Supermalls VP for operations Junias Eusebio.

“Caloocan is a very populous market, and we already have two SM malls located in the southern side of the city. There is a dense population here in the north as well, and we want to be able to serve them too.”

SM City Caloocan is poised to become the go-to mall, offering a dynamic mix of new attractions and beloved local favorites. Explore unique features like the Wellness Space, the Sky Plaza, and meet Cali, the adorable 25-foot inflatable panda.

(Left) The mall’s interior is abundant in greenery and natural light; (right) Cali, the mall’s huggable 25-foot inflatable panda, peeks through the third-level ceiling to welcome everyone.

Support homegrown businesses like Mahiwaga Café, After Tree Dessert Café and Elliot Bar and Restaurant, all alongside familiar SM affiliate brands like the SM Store, Uniqlo, SM Supermarket, Watsons, SM Appliance Center, Surplus, Miniso and Ace Hardware.

Experience all the big-city mall essentials—a spacious and inviting SM Foodcourt, cutting-edge SM Cinema, and the tech haven SM Cyberzone. Plus, enjoy added convenience with its sizable Car Park, complete with two Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations and 1,190 parking slots.

Editor's Note: This is a press release from SM Supermalls. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.