Filipino graduates summa cum laude at Yale University with perfect GPA

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino student graduated from prestigious Ivy League school Yale University as summa cum laude with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

21-year-old Dion Stephan Ong joined 4,000 students graduating from Yale earlier this week, the school's 323rd commencement rites since its founding in 1701.

He finished combined degrees of Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Computer Science, received a Distinction in the Major and the Yale Science & Engineering Association Senior of Distinction award, and was inducted into the "honor society" of Phi Beta Kappa.

Ong is an alumnus of the Ateneo de Manila University, graduating elementary in 2014, high school in 2018, and senior high school in 2020.

According to Ateneo, Ong was a top achiever during his time in basic eduction and was event the Valedictorian of his senior high school batch.

Finishing senior high school in 2020 meant Ong entered Yale just as the pandemic began, with all his first classes done online.

He is set to work as a core engineer at New York City trading firm Hudson River Trading.

RELATED: Quintuplets graduate from same university as scholars in different degrees