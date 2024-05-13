Multi-awarded Bicolano pianist boy invited to play in Carnegie Hall, New York

MANILA, Philippines — A nine-year-old Bicolano boy has been receiving numerous awards from international competitions thanks to his piano talent.

According to a report by GMA Regional TV, Brent Cataneo-Amad is now making waves internationally as he was featured in different newspapers in Bahrain, including Gulf Weekly.

According to his mother Aileen, Brent began playing the piano during COVID-19 pandemic at six years old.

“Actually, wala naman masyadong nagbago. Mas nag-focus lang siya, tapos mas naging confident siya. Kunwari performing in crowds, kasi before shy type siya,” Aileen said.

Since then, Brent pushes himself to become better with piano lessons and practice sessions.

“I usually practice and take lessons two to three times a week. But there are days that I don’t like to practice because I am not inspired or motivated,” Brent said.

Now based in Bahrain, Brent received an invitation to perform in Carnegie Hall in New York City in June 2024.

RELATED: Ben&Ben releases 'Comets,' explains 4-year launch delay