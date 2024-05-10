^

Nation

Peasant’s daughter from Surigao City tops 2024 PMA graduates; 7 female on Top 10

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
May 10, 2024 | 5:29pm
Peasantâ��s daughter from Surigao City tops 2024 PMA graduates; 7 female on Top 10
The Top 10 of Philippine Military Academy’s graduating class of 2024
Photo courtesy of The STAR / Artemio Dumlao

FORT DEL PILAR, Baguio City — She would have gone to farming as this was her family’s life back in Barangay Tubbungon, Surigao City, but 24-year-old Jeneth Elumba, this year’s topnotcher at the Philippine Military Academy’s graduating class, maneuvered her career to become a Philippine Army officer or perhaps the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff in 25 years or so.

Her father, now a barangay chairman, wanted her to be involved into farming. The PMA, according to her, became her inspiration to enter the military.

Elumba said that her father was a graduate of criminology but was not able to pursue a career in the uniformed service and eventually encouraged her to try the PMA.

Elumba said that there was a difficult time when she was almost got discharged from PMA when she went under the knife for appendicitis and had to shun off from strenuous physical activities for a year during her third year as second class cadet. 

"But I persisted and I was able to cope up with it with the help and encouragement of my family," she said, recognizing her “mistahs” in PMA Bagong Sinag (Bagong Henerasyong Gagampan ang Tama: Serbisyo, Integridad, at Nasyonalismo ang aming Gabay) class of 2024 as well.

 “This is a blessing for me," Elumba said.

Cadet Elumba, Second Lieutenant Elumba will receive the Presidential Saber from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., graduating as Magna cum laude, on May 18. She will also get the Philippine Army Saber, JUSMAG Saber, Australian Defense Best Overall Performance Award (for Army), Tactics Group Award and Army Professional Plaque Award.

Elumba’s feat marks the seventh time that a female cadet topped the graduating class at the PMA.  

Other female cadet achievers

Isabela lass, Gemalyn Deocares Sugui, became the sixth female cadet topping the PMA class of 2020, repeating the females’ 2019 feat where an Ilocos Sur lass, Dionne Mae Apolog Umalla (Alilem, Ilocos Sur) who also topped her class where four more females were in the Top 10.

In 1999, the late Navyu Ensign Arlene dela Cruz bested her “mistahs” topping that year’s graduates, Tara Velasco in 2003; Andrelee Mojica in 2007 and Rovi Mariel Martinez in 2017.

PMA Class of 2024 Top 10

Meanwhile, tricycle driver’s son Mark Armuel Boiles, 21, from Novaliches, Quezon City, is the class Salutatorian and going to the Philippine Air Force. He will receive the Vice Presidential Saber from Vice President Sara Duterte, Philippine Air Force Saber, Academic Group Award, Management, Plaque, Air Force Professional Course Plaque, General Antonio Luna Award, Australian Defense Best Overall Performance Award (for Air Force).

Coming in third is a fireman and midwife’s son from Butuan City Kim Harold Gilo, 22, going to the Philippine Navy. He is also graduating as Magna Cum Laude and receiving the Secretary of National Defense Saber, Philippine Navy Saber, Australian Defense Best Overall Performance Award (for Navy) and Natural Sciences Plaque.

Landing on the fourth place is 22-year-old Bicolana lass, Cyril Joy Masculino, also graduating as magna cum laude, from Nabua, Camarines Sur. From a military family, Masculno's father is a retired soldier while her mother is a teacher where she came to know of the other branches of service of the Philippine military.  She will go to the Philippine Army.

Fifth in the top 10 is Hiligaynon, Rosemel Dogello, 21, graduating also as Cum laude, from Jamindan, Capiz.  Her father is a soldier who she said gave her inspiration to also join the uniformed services.

Another female, Alexa Mye Valen, 21, also a farmer’s daughter from Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte, landed on the sixth place in the graduating class. She is also going to the Philippine Army.

The Top 7 is another Hiligaynon, 23-year-old Floyd Niño Arthur Roxas, who will receive the Information Technology Plaque, Department of Leadership Plaque and AGFO Incorporation Award. He is going to the Philippine Navy.

On the eighth place is Giselle Tong, 22, an Itawis, from Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, whose mother is a police officer, will receive the Mathematics Plaque. She is going to the Philippine Navy.

The ninth placer is 23-year-old Danica Marie Viray, daughter of a retired soldier and teacher, from Villamor Air Base in Pasay City, who has already graduated with high honors from the Asia Pacific College. She is graduating Cum Laude and also going to the Philippine Army.

Last but not the least on the tenth spot is 22-year-old Ybanag Neriva Binag from Cabagan, Isabela who is going to the Philippine Army.

Graduating women dominate Top 10

From that honor and military precedence list, the seven female cadets in the Top 10 symbolizes another feat for women, being the second with the most female cadets in the Top 10 from 2017 graduates where eight females were on the Top 10. They were led by Baguio City lass Rovi Mariel Martinez.

Class topnotcher Elumba said that this only goes to show that despite the common perception that soldiering is a male-dominated field, "women are given equal opportunities."

This year's graduating class is comprised of 278, 224 male and 54 female students.

vuukle comment

PHILIPPINE MILITARY ACADEMY

PMA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Batangas governor Mandanas, 80, weds lawyer, 32

Batangas governor Mandanas, 80, weds lawyer, 32

By Arnell Ozaeta | 18 hours ago
Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas, 80, married 32-year-old lawyer Angelica Chua.
Nation
fbtw
P500-M scandal rocks Bulacan river dredging project

P500-M scandal rocks Bulacan river dredging project

By Artemio Dumlao | 2 days ago
A corruption scandal erupted in Bulacan province after a graft suit was filed against Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando,...
Nation
fbtw
1,000 march to BSP to claim &lsquo;hidden wealth&rsquo;

1,000 march to BSP to claim ‘hidden wealth’

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Around 1,000 people trooped to the main office of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas in Manila yesterday to claim what they described...
Nation
fbtw
Cop sacked for EDSA busway breach

Cop sacked for EDSA busway breach

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A police officer who was the authorized driver of a Philippine National Police van that illegally traveled along the EDSA...
Nation
fbtw

Catapang: NBP visitors signed waiver allowing strip search

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
Bureau of Corrections chief Gregorio Catapang Jr. yesterday expressed his confusion over a complaint filed by the wives of political prisoners regarding the strip cavity searches in the New Bilibid Prison despite...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Pertussis cases continue to spike

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Cases of pertussis continue to rise nationwide, according to the Department of Health.
Nation
fbtw

COBI welcomes water district’s offer to negotiate

By Gerry Lee Gorit | 18 hours ago
The Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water Inc. has welcomed the recent announcement of Cagayan de Oro Water District to negotiate to settle its unpaid obligations and water rate dispute.
Nation
fbtw
3 teens, 2 more women rescued from Nueva Vizcaya bar

3 teens, 2 more women rescued from Nueva Vizcaya bar

By Artemio Dumlao | 23 hours ago
Three teenage girls, aged 16 to 17, and two more women were rescued by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation-Bayombong...
Nation
fbtw
BARMM parliament member named regional health minister

BARMM parliament member named regional health minister

By John Unson | 1 day ago
The top official of the Bangsamoro government designated on Monday a popular physician-ophthalmologist in their 80-member...
Nation
fbtw
7 BuCor officers axed over NBP strip searches

7 BuCor officers axed over NBP strip searches

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Corrections yesterday relieved seven officers who are under investigation for conducting strip cavity searches...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with