Philippine Coffee Expo 2024 to showcase innovation, collaboration at One Ayala this June

Visit this link to get your tickets: https://www.tickelo.com/philippinecoffeeexpo2024

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coffee Expo 2024 is poised to make a grand return from June 7 to 9 at the SPACE at One Ayala, Makati City.

This three-day event promises to be a significant gathering for coffee enthusiasts and industry stakeholders, featuring the latest products, emerging trends and insights from international coffee experts.

Reimagining Philippine coffee

Organized by the Philippine Coffee Guild (PCG) under the interim leadership of Executive Director Bettina Grace Belardo-Nuestro, the expo is expected to draw more than 1,000 participants for the Kape’t Kwentuhan Series, over 70 booths, and approximately 8,000 stakeholders.

The event is dedicated to envisioning a brighter future for the Philippine coffee industry through innovation, collaboration and the celebration of the country's rich coffee heritage.

A platform for growth, collaboration

"The Philippine Coffee Expo serves as a vital platform for the entire coffee industry to converge, addressing challenges and seizing opportunities," said Belardo-Nuestro.

"This year's theme underscores the importance of infusing new life into our coffee culture, from farming to brewing. By embracing innovation and fostering collaboration, we aim to reshape the narrative of Philippine coffee, making it not just an event but a transformative journey for all involved," she added.

Event highlights

Throughout the expo, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities designed to foster a vibrant community of local and global coffee professionals. Key events include:

Kape’t Kwentuhan (Coffee Talks)

Coffee Exhibition

Business Matching and Product Demos

Roasters-Producers Forum

Cupping Rooms

The event will also feature Duo Latte Art Challenge, Signature Coffee Beverage Challenge and Fine Robusta Brewing Competition as well as the culmination of the Philippine Coffee Quality Competition Awards on the final day.

Support and sponsorship

The success of the Philippine Coffee Expo 2024 is bolstered by the support of numerous sponsors, including Eighty Plus PH, PRDP-NPCO, Curve Coffee Collaborators, Savoroso Inc. and Global Pacific Distribution Network Corp, among others.

These partnerships aim to empower Filipino coffee farmers and producers by opening doors to new markets and fostering sustainable growth. The expo provides a dynamic platform for baristas and coffee enthusiasts to hone their skills through competitions and immersive workshops.

"The Philippine Coffee Expo is a crucial gathering for the coffee industry, providing opportunities for technical discussions, showcasing new technologies, and building networks within the sector," said Belardo-Nuestro.

"After enduring significant challenges due to the pandemic, the expo serves as a beacon of hope, bringing together key industry players to revitalize and strengthen the Philippine coffee sector."

Join the journey

The Philippine Coffee Guild, a non-profit organization, is dedicated to promoting the growth and sustainability of the Philippine coffee industry through events, education, and advocacy. Their mission is to elevate the quality and global reputation of Philippine coffee.

The Philippine Coffee Expo 2024 invites all coffee lovers to join in reimagining the future of Philippine coffee.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Philippine Coffee Expo and Tickelo.