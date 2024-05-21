Ben&Ben leads heartwarming video campaign for Robinsons Malls, featuring hit anthem 'Araw-Araw'

The video follows the award-winning band members as they explore the various corners of the mall while experiencing love, joy and happiness every day within the familiar comforts of #OurFavoritePlace.

MANILA, Philippines — Ben&Ben, in partnership with Robinsons Malls, has launched a video campaign to mark the grand opening of newest concept store, Liwanag House.

Set to the uplifting tune of Ben&Ben's hit song "Araw-Araw,” the video follows the award-winning band members as they explore the various corners of the mall while experiencing love, joy and happiness every day within the familiar comforts of #OurFavoritePlace.

From indulging in delicious meals to hitting the shops for retail therapy, the campaign highlights the diverse offerings that make Robinsons Malls the perfect place to create memorable everyday moments.

Robinsons Galleria is currently the homebase of Liwanag House, where the nine-piece act plans to hold special activities and personalized experiences for their fanbase, as well as provide special launches for exclusive releases and limited-edition merch. Ben&Ben also wants Liwanag House to be a place for community-driven gatherings where everyone feels heard, valued, and welcomed.

Ben&Ben recently serenaded the music fans with a jam-packed concert at the atrium of Robinsons Galleria last May 18.

The band performed some of their most notable chart-topping smashes, including the now-viral “Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay” and their new single “COMETS,” which dropped a few days ago on all digital music platforms.

The video campaign is available now on YouTube. Watch it here.